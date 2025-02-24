S Sriram appointed as CSK assistant bowling coach

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram has been roped in as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant bowling coach.

"Former India cricketer Sridharan Sriram has been appointed as the assistant bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings. Sriram represented India in eight ODI matches between 2000 and 2004," a CSK release said.

In eight ODIs for India, Sriram took nine wickets at an average of 30.44, with the best figures of 3/44. With the bat, he also made 81 runs in seven innings at an average of 13.50, with a half-century to his name.

A left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner, Sriram is hugely experienced at the domestic level. He has scored more than 13,000 runs, across first-class and List-A format and has also taken 200 wickets.

Post his cricketing days, Sriram served as the spin bowling consultant of the Australian cricket team on multiple occasions. The 49-year-old also served as the technical consultant of the Bangladesh cricket team for the 2023 World Cup and has worked with other IPL teams as well.

CSK will open their campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai.

During the last season, CSK finished in fifth place with seven wins and seven losses, missing out on a playoff spot on the basis of net-run-rate. (ANI)