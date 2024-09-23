Rishabh Pant reflects on "amazing" moment when he set Bangladesh's field in opening Test

Chennai: India's dynamic wicketkeeper batter, Rishabh Pant, admitted that he enjoyed the moment when he instructed the Bangladesh team about field placement during the opening Test in Chennai.

In the second innings on Day 3, Pant stood at the crease as Bangladesh made changes in their field set-up. On the stump mic, the 26-year-old was heard saying, "O bhai, idhar aayega yeh fielder (please bring the fielder here), which left the commentary panel in splits.

After India's momentous 280-run victory, Pant opened up about the "amazing" moment in a video posted by the BCCI on X and said, "I think the understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play. So I was just trying to help the team that you can set a fielder here, and it was amazing. Actually, I enjoyed it."

After being involved in a life-threatening accident in December 2022, Pant announced his return to Test cricket with a stupendous 109-run knock in the second innings. His aggressive strokes combined with defensive display, pummeling Bangladesh bowlers, evoked a wave of nostalgia among the Indian fans.

He made a promising start on his return in the first inning with 39 off 52 deliveries. But eventually, he failed to capitalise on it and lost his wicket to in-form Hasan Mahmud.

"I think I was very nervous. I was very jittery, but you know there was some fire inside that. I wanted to make it happen, and eventually, I did it, and I'm happy. But like not thinking about that too much, but still happy after what I did yesterday," Pant added.

Apart from Pant hammering 109 runs, another highlight of the day was his exhilarating partnership with Shubman Gill.

The duo looked in sync, backed each other perfectly, and made Bangladesh bowlers strive hard to break the 167-run stand.

"I think one thing I have understood over a period of time is that when you have a great relationship outside the field or off the field, it really helps to bat with that guy. I think because when you share a great bond outside, you understand how that other person is thinking about how the game is moving around, and we were just having fun, having fun chats, talking about the game a little bit," Pant said while reflecting on his partnership with Gill.

"But at the same time, because at the end of the day, we both knew what we wanted to do. We were just trying to make ourselves relax and just wanted to stitch a great partnership, very regular," Pant added.

After going 1-0 up in the series, India will look to ride high on momentum and sweep the series in the second Test beginning in Kanpur on Friday.

