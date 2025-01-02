Ravi Shastri Sparks Rohit Sharma Retirement Speculations Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Finale

Sydney: Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and India, former head coach Ravi Shastri said that he wouldn't be surprised if skipper Rohit Sharma went on to retire from the longest format of the game after the end of the ongoing Test series between the two sides. reported ICC's website.

Joining Sanjana Ganesan in the latest edition of The ICC Review - a short while before India head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm Sharma's place in the XI - a frank Shastri said the skipper should play free from inhibitions that have stifled his game during his lean run of form.

"If I was anywhere near Rohit Sharma, I'll tell him, 'Just go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast. Just as it is when you're trying to play the way you are at the moment, it's not looking great. Go out there and take the attack to the opposition and then let's see what happens," Shastri said on The ICC Review as quoted by the ICC official website.

Retirement speculation around Sharma has only grown since Gambhir's pre-match press conference on Thursday, with Sharma making 31 runs at an average of 6.2 in his five knocks this series.

The regular skipper was not a member of the side that won the first Test match of the series in Perth, and Shastri admitted the end of Sharma's career could come quickly.

"He'll take a call on his career but I won't be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he's not getting younger. There are other young players in the wings, there's Shubman Gill, a player of his quality averaging over 40 in the year 2024 and not playing. It tricks your brain as to what is he doing sitting on the bench and warming it. So I won't be surprised but it's his call," said Shastri.

"At the end of the day, if India had qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) or if they still qualify for the World Test Championship Final, then it's another thing altogether. Otherwise, I think it might just be the opportune time - but (if Sharma plays) he should go out with a blaze of glory," the former Indian cricketer added.

The fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test begins on Friday, with Australia holding a 2-1 lead.

India must win the Sydney Test match to keep their slim World Test Championship Final hopes alive, and would also need Australia to not win either of their two Test matches in Sri Lanka to lock in their spot for Lord's in June. (ANI)