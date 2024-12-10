Pakistan Ready to Challenge South Africa’s Staggering Home Record, Says Mohammad Rizwan

Durban [South Africa]: White-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan offered surety about Pakistan not being daunted by South Africa's impeccable home record before the multi-format series begins in Durban.

Pakistan will square off against South Africa in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests on strips that are expected to hold bounce, in complete contrast to the Asian surfaces.

Since last year, South Africa have hosted the West Indies, the Netherlands, England, Australia and India for 50-over cricket. Among the top cricketing sides, only India managed to secure a series win in the South African territory.

In the Test format, South Africa's home run becomes even more impressive. The Proteas are yet to lose a Test match this year. Their last home Test series defeat dates back to 2018/19 when Sri Lanka left South Africa bamboozled in Durban and Gqeberha.

As Pakistan's tour begins on Tuesday with the first T20I in Durban, Rizwan brushed away the past achievements of both teams and affirmed the touring party is not intimidated by the stellar record of the hosts.

"It doesn't matter to us which team played where and what they achieved. Even what we did doesn't matter because it is past. It is a new challenge for us, and we want to perform well," Rizwan said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on YouTube.

While South Africa continue to thrive on its near-flawless record across formats, Pakistan come in with some momentum on its side as well.

Pakistan's surge in away shores began with a historic ODI series win in Australia last month, which was topped up with T20I and ODI series triumphs in Zimbabwe.

Pakistan T20I squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa T20I squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen. (ANI)