Pakistan penalised for maintaining slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Team has been levied 10 per cent of the match fee after being found two overs short of the required target by the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees on Tuesday.

As per the ICC, in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are penalized five percent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Rizwan accepted the sanction and pleaded guilty to the offence, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights.

New Zealand produced a solid performance in the ODI series opener, cruising through to a 73-run win in Napier.

Led by a blazing ton from Mark Chapman, the hosts put 344/9 on the board, and Nathan Smith's career-best figures bundled out Pakistan for 271.

The second ODI takes place on Wednesday, April 2 in Hamilton.

Squads:

New Zealand: Will Young, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Ben Sears, Adithya Ashok.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem. (ANI)