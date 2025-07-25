NZ vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, Final T20I

NZ vs SA: The T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe had so many incredible moments. Eventually, Zimbabwe were not able to compete against the two good opponents, and the two visiting sides will be facing each other in the final. This final will commence on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 PM at Harare Sports Club. New Zealand have shown why they are so versatile in this format. They have won all four games, and every time, some new player stepped out.

They have already beaten South Africa two times in the last week or so and will fancy their chances in the final. Everyone will want South Africa to put up a good show. The Proteas have a young squad, and qualifying for the final was expected of them. But can they beat this strong New Zealand side? They surely need a strong performance from their batters to challenge them.

NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Tournament: Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, Final T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 4:30 PM IST

· Date: July 26, 2025 (Saturday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head Stats: NZ (6) – SA (11)

New Zealand have added two great wins in the head-to-head competition between the two sides. They now have a total of five wins over the Proteas, whereas South Africa have won the remaining 11 games between the two.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

The pitch has been slow and dry. Under the sunlight, the surface might bring some turn for the spinners. However, the ball skids here more, and pacers become hard to handle. However, batters will like the ball coming onto the bat. In 66 T20Is at this venue, the average score here is 151.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny and bright conditions for Saturday, with the temperature climbing up to 22°C. The humidity will be around 20-25 percent with the moderate wind speed of 6 km/h.

NZ vs SA: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand (NZ): Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra. Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell. Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Adam Milne. Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke

South Africa (SA): Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi

NZ vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert (Captain), Rubin Hermann, Devon Conway,

· Batsmen: Rachin Ravindra, Dewald Brevis (Vice Captain)

· All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch

· Bowlers: Matt Henry, Lungi Ngidi

Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand will have the edge inform and experience, and they will start this game as firm favorites. If South Africa need to win, they need early wickets. But the issue is that their bowling unit is also inexperienced.

But this match will make things even because the team with fewer errors will get an edge. The chase always becomes difficult at this venue, so both teams will look to bowl first. But as of now, New Zealand are suited to get a win here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!