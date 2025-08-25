Most Wickets in Asia Cup (T20I)

The Asia Cup came into existence in 1984 with the first edition. Since then, it has been played consistently, featuring the top Asian sides in the competition. The tournament was played in 50-over format until 2016, when the 13th edition was played in T20I cricket.
The upcoming edition in 2025 will also be played in the T20I format. So far, two T20I editions have taken place. India won the 2016 edition, while Sri Lanka won the 2022 season. The top Asian cricketers have taken part in this competition.
We will learn here about the top bowlers with the most wickets in the Asia Cup (T20I) edition so far. The pitches in the subcontinent are suited for spin bowling, but there are pacers on the top of the wicket-taking lists.
List of Leading wicket-takers in Asia Cup (T20I)
|
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
4w
|
5w
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)
|
2016-2022
|
6
|
13
|
5/4
|
9.46
|
5.34
|
10.61
|
1
|
1
|
Amjad Javed (UAE)
|
2016-2016
|
7
|
12
|
3/25
|
14.08
|
7.34
|
11.50
|
-
|
-
|
Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|
2016-2016
|
7
|
11
|
3/14
|
13.18
|
5.24
|
15.09
|
-
|
-
|
Rashid Khan (AFG)
|
2016-2022
|
8
|
11
|
3/22
|
18.36
|
6.51
|
16.90
|
-
|
-
|
Hardik Pandya (IND)
|
2016-2022
|
8
|
11
|
3/8
|
18.81
|
7.01
|
16.09
|
-
|
-
|
Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|
2016-2016
|
5
|
11
|
3/25
|
12.18
|
7.96
|
9.18
|
-
|
-
|
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
|
2022-2022
|
6
|
9
|
3/21
|
18.88
|
7.39
|
15.33
|
-
|
-
|
Shadab Khan (PAK)
|
2022-2022
|
5
|
8
|
4/8
|
14.12
|
6.05
|
14.00
|
1
|
-
|
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
|
2016-2022
|
8
|
8
|
3/5
|
21.75
|
7.05
|
18.50
|
-
|
-
|
Haris Rauf (PAK)
|
2022-2022
|
6
|
8
|
3/29
|
19.12
|
7.65
|
15.00
|
-
|
-
5. Hardik Pandya (India)
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be one of the top players to feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. He has been India's top performer in the shorter format and is a proven match-winner in all three departments. Hardik has done very well with the ball in the Asia Cup (T20I) and has the joint-third most wickets so far. He has 11 wickets to his name in 8 games at a brilliant economy rate of 7.01 and a best of 3/8.
4. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
When it comes to T20 cricket, not many can match what Rashid Khan brings to the table. He is among the best in the business and is always a threat to the opposition. Rashid has featured in 8 games and has taken 11 wickets in total at an excellent economy rate of 6.51 and a best of 3/22. Rashid has bowled the most overs (31) in the T20I Asia Cup.
3. Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
Former UAE pacer Mohammad Naveed is in the third spot, which shows why the Asia Cup is important for Associate nations because it gives them the platform to play against the top cricketers in the world. Naveed featured in the 2016 edition during his career and in seven matches, taking 11 wickets at a phenomenal economy rate of 5.24. His best bowling figure is 3/14.
2. Amjad Javed (UAE)
Another bowler from the UAE is on the list. Former all-rounder Amjad Javed is in second spot. He played 22 T20Is for the UAE, and seven of them came in the Asia Cup. During the 2016 edition, he took 12 wickets in 23 overs he bowled. His economy rate of 7.34 was also pretty good with a strike rate of 11.5.
1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)
Currently the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup (T20I) is veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar is known for his swing and line, and he is the first and only bowler so far with a fifer in the T20I edition. He took 5/4 during the 2022 edition. In six innings, he has dismissed 13 batters and bowled at a fantastic economy rate of 5.34 and an excellent 9.46 as a bowling average.