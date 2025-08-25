Most Wickets in Asia Cup (T20I)

The Asia Cup came into existence in 1984 with the first edition. Since then, it has been played consistently, featuring the top Asian sides in the competition. The tournament was played in 50-over format until 2016, when the 13th edition was played in T20I cricket.

The upcoming edition in 2025 will also be played in the T20I format. So far, two T20I editions have taken place. India won the 2016 edition, while Sri Lanka won the 2022 season. The top Asian cricketers have taken part in this competition.

We will learn here about the top bowlers with the most wickets in the Asia Cup (T20I) edition so far. The pitches in the subcontinent are suited for spin bowling, but there are pacers on the top of the wicket-taking lists.

List of Leading wicket-takers in Asia Cup (T20I)

Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4w 5w Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 2016-2022 6 13 5/4 9.46 5.34 10.61 1 1 Amjad Javed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 12 3/25 14.08 7.34 11.50 - - Mohammad Naveed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 11 3/14 13.18 5.24 15.09 - - Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2022 8 11 3/22 18.36 6.51 16.90 - - Hardik Pandya (IND) 2016-2022 8 11 3/8 18.81 7.01 16.09 - - Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 2016-2016 5 11 3/25 12.18 7.96 9.18 - - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) 2022-2022 6 9 3/21 18.88 7.39 15.33 - - Shadab Khan (PAK) 2022-2022 5 8 4/8 14.12 6.05 14.00 1 - Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) 2016-2022 8 8 3/5 21.75 7.05 18.50 - - Haris Rauf (PAK) 2022-2022 6 8 3/29 19.12 7.65 15.00 - -

5. Hardik Pandya (India)