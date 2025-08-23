Most Runs in Asia Cup (T20I)

Asia Cup was introduced back in 1984 to offer a great platform to the subcontinent teams to showcase their skills. The tournament started back in ODIs, and the T20 format was introduced in 2016, and India won the first T20 Asia Cup. The second T20 season was held in 2022, and Sri Lanka won it.

The next edition of the Asia Cup is all set to begin, and it will be played in T20I format. This tournament has been dominated by many Asian batters. In this article we will talk about the top run-getters in the Asia Cup (T20I).

List of run scorers in Asia Cup (T20I)

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Virat Kohli (IND) 2016-2022 10 9 429 122* 85.80 132.00 1 3 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2022-2022 6 6 281 78* 56.20 117.57 - 3 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2016-2022 9 9 271 83 30.11 141.14 - 2 Babar Hayat (HKG) 2016-2022 5 5 235 122 47.00 146.87 1 1 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2022-2022 5 5 196 64* 65.33 104.25 - 1 Bhanyka Rajapaksa (SL) 2022-2022 6 6 191 71* 47.75 149.21 - 1 Sabbir Rahman (BAN) 2016-2022 6 6 181 80 36.20 122.29 - 1 Najibullah Zadran (AFG) 2016-2022 8 8 176 60* 35.20 157.14 - 1 Muhammad Usman (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 176 46 29.33 118.12 - - Mahmudullah (BAN) 2016-2022 7 7 173 36* 57.66 141.80 - -

5. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Star opener Ibrahim Zadran has taken giant steps in international cricket, and his success has helped Afghanistan do well at the highest level. Especially in the limited-over format, he has been very consistent. Zadran played five games in the 2022 Asia Cup and finished with 196 runs with a best of 64 not out. He had a strike rate of 104.25 and an average of 65.33.

4. Babar Hayat (Hong Kong)

It is very humbling to see a player from an associate nation featured on this list. Babar Hayat from Hong Kong has played both T20I Asia Cup editions in 2016 and 2022. He has played five games and scored 235 runs at an excellent average of 47 and a strike rate of 146.87. Babar also has one century and one half-century to his name.

3. Rohit Sharma (Indian)

Rohit Sharma won the Asia Cup 2016 as captain, which was played in T20I format. He also led India in the 2022 edition. He has featured in nine games, scoring 271 runs at a decent average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 141.14. He has two half-centuries and a best of 83.

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Mohammad Rizwan was a former top-ranked T20I batter, but his numbers have declined in recent years. However, Rizwan finished the 2022 edition as the top run-scorer. Rizwan played 6 games and scored 281 runs at an average of 56.20 and a strike rate of 117.57. He slammed three half-centuries with a best of 78 not out.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli, who was searching for his 71st international ton for more than three years, had his moment during the Asia Cup 2022. He is the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup with 429 runs in nine innings at an incredible average of 85.80 and a 132-strike rate. Virat has three half-centuries with one hundred.