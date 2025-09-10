Most Expensive Players at SA20 2026 Auction

After the grand success of the three seasons of the South Africa T20 League (SA20), the tournament will head into its fourth edition. The upcoming season will begin on December 26 and will be played until January 25. However, before that, the auction was held on September 9 in Johannesburg.

That event saw 541 players listed to be auctioned. There were 300 players from South Africa and another 241 from various countries. Some renowned names were featured at the auction, but it was all about South African players that earned lucrative deals. The top ten buys at the SA20 2026 auction were all South African players. Below, we will talk about the top buys at the auction.

Top 5 Expensive Players at SA20 2026 Auction

5. Nandre Burger (INR 3.20 Crore) - Joburg Super Kings

Nandre Burger is one of the most promising fast bowlers from South Africa. He played two seasons of SA20 for Joburg Super Kings and picked up 13 wickets in 16 games. After missing out on the last season due to injury, he was released by the franchise, and he registered with a 200,000 rand base price. Burger went on to get a deal worth 6.30 million rand, or 3.20 crore INR. The Super Kings were keen to have him back and succeeded in it. In the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals signed him for INR 3.50 crore.

4. Gerald Coetzee (INR 3.73 crore) – Durban Super Giants

Gerald Coetzee has been in and out of the South African team due to injury, but whenever he was available, he made an impact. He started the international cricket with some early success, and then Mumbai Indians signed him for INR 5 crore in the IPL 2024. In SA20, he played for the Super Kings in the first two seasons. He also missed the last season, but his comeback was celebrated by a few franchises. The Super Giants had him with a price of INR 3.73 crore, or 7.40 million rand, at the SA20 2026 auction.

3. Wiaan Mulder (INR 4.50 crore) – Joburg Super Kings

Star all-rounder Wiaan Mulder made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025 at a price of INR 75 lakh. But his salary for the SA20 2026 is six times his IPL salary. Mulder, who recently recorded the highest test score by a South African batter and had some success in the white-ball format, was signed by the Super Kings franchise for 9 million rand, or INR 4.5 crore, which was way more than his base price of 200,000 rand. The all-rounder spent three seasons with Durban Super Giants.

2. Aiden Markram (INR 7 crore) - Durban Super Giants

The two-time SA20-winning captain Aiden Markram was the second-most expensive player in the SA20 2026 auction. Under Markram's captaincy, Eastern Cape finished in the final in all three seasons. They also won the first two seasons. But he decided to enter the auction this year, and it was expected that many franchises would go after him. He has a solid resume both as a captain and as a batter. Finally, Durban Super Giants, who were in search of a new captain, roped him in for INR 7 crore, or 14 million rand.

1. Dewald Brevis (INR 8.30 Crore) - Pretoria Capitals

One name that was trending all over social media was Dewald Brevis, who became the most expensive player at the SA20 2026 auction. Brevis, who played a crucial role in helping MI Cape Town win the last SA20 edition, was one name that everyone wanted to have. Pretoria Capitals, who went in with the biggest purse, had him for INR 8.30 crore, or 16.5 million rand. It is almost four times the salary he got from CSK in the IPL 2025 (INR 2.2 crore).