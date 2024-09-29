Mohammad Yousuf resigns from Pakistan selection committee, set to focus on batting coach role

Islamabad: Former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf resigned as a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee "due to personal reasons." He will now serve as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre.

In a tenure that lasted for six months, Yousuf stated that it was a privilege to serve as Pakistan's selector. He expressed his faith in the talent of their players and wished them the best for the future.

"I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness," Yousuf wrote on X.

The PCB released an official statement to confirm that Yousuf will be associated with the board and will focus on other key responsibilities.

"The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.

Yousuf was appointed as the selector in March this year. He also served as the head coach of the Pakistan U19 side that finished third in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

Yousuf became a member of a reorganised seven-member selection committee on March 24. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that all seven members will have equal power.

But a wave of shift hit the PCB setup after the Babar Azam-led side's dismal performance saw them crash out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage.

As a result, former pacer Wahab Riaz and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq were sacked from the seven-member selection committee.

Due to a lack of discipline within the team, Wahab was also removed from the position of senior team manager along with team manager Rana Mansoor.

