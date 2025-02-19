Mithali Raj Praises Mumbai Indians' Clinical Victory Over Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

New Delhi: Following the win over Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season, former India skipper Mithali Raj shared her thoughts on Mumbai Indians' (MI) outstanding performance in the match on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians' clinical performance at the Kotambi Stadium in the ongoing Women's Premier League saw them savour a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants.

Maintaining their sublime record against the Giants with another impressive showing, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won all five games against Gujarat Giants. Remarkably, all five victories have come while chasing.

"Mumbai Indians started strong by winning the toss and then maintained control by consistently taking crucial wickets against Gujarat Giants. They bowled in the right areas, picking up key dismissals, particularly of the overseas players, restricting Gujarat Giants to just 121 runs. The chase was executed efficiently, finishing in just over 16 overs. Overall, it was a comprehensive and commanding victory for Mumbai Indians," Mithali Raj said while speaking on JioHotstar.

Further, the former right-hand batter highlighted Mumbai Indians' collective team effort in their victory.

"While Hayley Matthews didn't have a big innings today, she did provide a solid start. Amelia Kerr also got off to a decent beginning. As the tournament progresses, by the third or fourth game, we can expect Mumbai Indians' batting unit to fully hit its stride. However, as a captain, it is reassuring to see your in-form batter consistently contributing runs, which bodes well for the team moving forward," the 42-year-old added.

Mumbai Indians' next fixture will be against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, February 21 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)