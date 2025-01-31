Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy Due to Back Injury

Melbourne: Australia has been hit hard with the news that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to injury, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Marsh has been suffering from a back problem and will be sidelined for Australia's Champions Trophy campaign that begins on February 16.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Champion's Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction," Cricket Australia said via a statement, as quoted from ICC.

"The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation," the statement added.

"His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation," the statement noted.

"Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan," it said.

Australia selectors have until February 12 to finalise their squad and will be able to name a replacement player prior to this deadline.

"The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course," the statement continued.

"The deadline for the final squads for the ICC Men's Champion's Trophy is prior to Wednesday 12 February," it added.

The squad features maiden ICC event call-ups for Matt Short and Aaron Hardie, along with the inclusion of pacer Nathan Ellis. These three replace David Warner, who has retired, Cameron Green, sidelined due to back surgery, and Sean Abbott.

Ellis earned his spot after an impressive Big Bash League season with the Hobart Hurricanes, who secured a place in the tournament finals. Short and Hardie, both versatile all-rounders, add depth to the squad. Ellis, a reliable pacer, can handle both opening and death-overs duties in white-ball cricket.

Short has been a consistent presence in Australia's ODI setup since Warner's retirement in November 2023. Hardie, too, has contributed with 11 appearances in the 50-over format.

Australia, who last won the Champions Trophy in 2009, will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals England in Lahore on February 22, followed by a clash with South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 25, and their final group-stage match against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 28.

Australia will aim to end their 15-year Champions Trophy drought, having previously claimed the title in 2006 and 2009.

Australia preliminary squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa (squad yet to be finalised). (ANI)