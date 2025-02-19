Milind Rege, Former Mumbai Captain and Selector, Passes Away at 76

New Delhi: Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, just days after celebrating his 76th birthday, according to an official release from the BCCI.

Rege had a prolific domestic cricket career, taking 126 wickets with his off-spin across 52 first-class matches between the 1966-67 and 1977-78 seasons. Additionally, he contributed 1532 runs at an average of 23.56. Post-retirement, he remained deeply involved with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), serving in various roles, including as a selector and later as the chief selector.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on their official X handle,

"The BCCI mourns the passing of Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector. A pillar of Mumbai cricket, he played a key role in its growth and legacy. His keen eye for talent and contributions as a commentator earned admiration across the cricketing fraternity.

The Board extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Mumbai Cricket Association."

Notably, Rege was on the selection panel that included a young Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in 1988. He was also among the early advocates for the use of video analysis in domestic cricket, backing its implementation in Mumbai's setup as early as 2006.

In a tribute to his contributions, both the Mumbai and Vidarbha teams observed a minute's silence before the start of the third day's play in their Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur. Several Mumbai players, many of whom earned their first-class caps under his selection committee, sported black armbands in his memory, reported ESPNcricinfo.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Milind Rege sir," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said in a statement, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"A stalwart of Mumbai cricket, his contributions as a player, selector, and mentor were invaluable. His guidance shaped generations of cricketers, and his legacy will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved one," he added.

Rege shared a long-standing friendship with Sunil Gavaskar, with both attending the same school and college and playing together at the Dadar Union Sporting Club. (ANI)