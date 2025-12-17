The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is nicely set up, but the previous game saw a comprehensive win for the hosts, which helped them take a 2-1 lead. The fourth match is slated to take place at Ekana Stadium on Wednesday at 7 PM IST. This match is important for South Africa, as they are on the verge of losing the series.

India had a poor second game in Mullanpur, but they executed their plans brilliantly with the ball. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy set the tone for a win. The third game also saw Hardik Pandya become only the third Indian after Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah to complete 100 T20I wickets in his career. He also became the first fast bowler and fourth overall with a double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs in T20 internationals.

Just like this, there are several records which are on the line as these two teams head into the fourth game in Lucknow. There are a few players who are aiming for some special feats and personal milestones. This article will feature an elite list of records which are lined up to be achieved in the IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow.

Records to be achieved in the IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow

52 - Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a rough patch. He has scored 29 runs in three innings. Everyone is home a good knock from him. He is just 53 runs away from surpassing Glenn Maxwell (2835) and becoming the 13th highest T20I scorer of all time.

9 - Reeza Hendricks got out for a duck in the previous game. He needs nine runs to complete 2500 T20I runs and will become only the third South African to do it after Quinton de Kock and David Miller.

61 - Hardik Pandya completed 100 T20I wickets in the previous game. He will now be eyeing to complete 2000 T20I runs, as he needs 61 more runs. If he does, he will become only the first fast bowler with a double of 100 wickets and 2000 T20I runs.

1 - Lungi Ngidi has 77 wickets for South Africa in the shorter format. With one more wicket, he will surpass Kagiso Rabada (77) and become the second-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 internationals.

68 - Tilak Varma has scored the most runs for India in this T20I series. He has scored 113 runs at an average of 56.50. He is just 68 runs away from going past Indian legend Yuvraj Singh (1177) and becoming the tenth highest T20I scorer for India.

3 - Yuvraj was one of the best six-hitters for India in T20Is. He has 74 sixes in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma has 72 sixes in 31 innings and needs three more to surpass his mentor. He will also go past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (73) in the six-hitting list.

1 - India have beaten South Africa 20 times in T20Is. With one more win, India will be the only team with 20+ wins in T20Is against three different opponents.