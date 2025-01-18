Legend 90 League to Begin on February 6 in Raipur with Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and More Cricket Icons

Raipur: The much-awaited Legend 90 League, featuring cricket stalwarts such as former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor will be played from February 6 to 18 in Raipur, a statement from the league said.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch, former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan and Martin Guptill are also some key players who will feature in the League, a release from the Legend 90 League stated.

With dynamic franchises like Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, Royal Kings Punjab, and Rajasthan Kings, the stage is perfectly set for an unforgettable celebration of cricket. The league, featuring a dynamic 90-ball-per-side format, promises to be a game-changer in the cricketing landscape.

Speaking on the commencement of League, Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, said that they are thrilled about the Legend 90 League.

"We are thrilled to bring the Legend 90 League, showcasing some of the greatest cricketing legends in an exciting new format. With global icons participating and the innovative 90-ball format, we are confident this league will set a new benchmark in the world of cricket," Shivain Sharma was quoted in a release from Legend 90 League as saying.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors boast marquee players like Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu, while Delhi Royals have Shikhar Dhawan alongside Ross Taylor. Haryana Gladiators will have Harbhajan Singh at the helm, and former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will represent Rajasthan Kings. Also, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will play for Dubai Giants.

Dhawan, who will represent Delhi Royals in the Legend 90 League, is elated to be back on the field.

"I'm super excited to share some big news with you all. This season of Legend 90 League, I'll be playing for the Delhi Royals. I'm all set to bring my legendary form to the field and make every moment count. Thank you to my fans for the continued support," said Dhawan.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, the league will also feature cricketing greats like Moeen Ali and Martin Guptill, ensuring fans witness a dazzling display of cricketing excellence. With its dynamic format and the participation of iconic players, the Legend 90 League is poised to deliver an extraordinary sporting spectacle. (ANI)