Legend 90 League: Rajasthan Kings Reach Final with Thrilling Win Over Delhi Royals

Raipur: Rajasthan Kings stormed into the grand finale of the Legend 90 League with a dominant six-wicket victory over Delhi Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Kings rode on Phil Mustard's unbeaten 53 off 34 balls and Rajat Singh's explosive 56 off 28 to chase down the target in a thrilling encounter.

Rajasthan Kings and Chhattisgarh Warriors will lock horns in the final of the Legend 90 League on Monday. The match will begin at 7:15 pm and will feature a closing ceremony with Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia's performance before the game.

Coming back to the game, batting first, Delhi Royals had a blistering start, with Lendl Simmons and Sharad Lumba setting the stage on fire. Lumba was the aggressor, smashing 60 off just 24 balls, including nine boundaries and three sixes. The opening pair stitched together a 90-run stand, putting the Royals in a commanding position early on.

However, the Kings fought back strongly, applying pressure in the middle overs. Simmons continued his charge, scoring 63 off 34 balls, but his innings was cut short in dramatic fashion when a rising delivery from Sudeep Tyagi struck him on the helmet, forcing him to retire hurt. This shift in momentum allowed Rajasthan Kings to tighten their grip on the game.

Despite the setback, Delhi captain Bipul Sharma provided a late flourish, smashing three sixes in the final over to push the Royals to a competitive 167/5 in 15 overs.

Chasing 168, Rajasthan Kings had a steady start with Phil Mustard and Asad Pathan putting together a 45-run opening stand. However, the Royals struck back quickly, dismissing Pathan, Gaurav Tomar, and captain Faiz Fazal in quick succession, leaving Rajasthan at 74/3.

With pressure mounting, Rajat Singh stepped up alongside Mustard. Singh played a fearless knock, hammering 56 off 28 balls to bring Rajasthan back into contention. His attacking intent put the Royals' bowlers under immense pressure.

Even after his run-out in the penultimate over, the Kings needed 15 runs from the last eight balls. Mustard took charge at the crucial moment, smashing back-to-back sixes to complete his half-century and bring Rajasthan within touching distance of victory. With just three runs needed off the final over, the Kings comfortably sealed the chase with a six-wicket win.

With this win, Rajasthan Kings have booked their place in the Legend 90 League final, where they will face Chhattisgarh Warriors on Monday.