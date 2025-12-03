India vs South Africa Prediction 2nd ODI, South Africa tour of India 2025

India vs South Africa Prediction: India aim to enter the second ODI to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have shown that they are here to rule, and India, without them, can be vulnerable. The first ODI in Ranchi saw some incredible individual performances from both sides. Eventually, India finished the game on the winning side. The margin of win was just 17 runs, despite the score of 350. That shows how close South Africa came despite losing their top three batters for just 11 runs.

Leading by 1-0, India will square off with South Africa in the second match. This game will be live from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday with a scheduled start of 1:30 PM IST. India had some hiccups with the ball because South African middle order was too good and performed out of their skins. The Proteas went in the first game with an inexperienced bowling attack, which might be rectified in the second ODI. So, stay tuned as we head into another blockbuster clash on Wednesday.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match: India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

· Time: 1:30 PM IST

· Date: December 03, 2025 (Wednesday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (41) – SA (51)

The upcoming game will be the 96th meeting for these sides in ODIs. South Africa are still leading the race with 51 wins, and 41 games have ended in favor of India, whereas there are three abandoned games as well.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket in Raipur is expected to be another batting-friendly one. It is made up of black soil, which keeps the surface firm, and the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Batters will enjoy both innings. However, fast bowlers will have the time to dominate with the new ball, and for spinners there will be some turn with the old ball.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Raipur is pretty good for a cricket match. The temperature will be a maximum of 25°C, which is expected to come down to around 21-23°C in the evening. while the humidity should be around 48 percent and a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, L, W, L. L

India: W, L, L, W, W

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: Y. Jaiswal, R. Sharma, V. Kohli, W. Sundar, R. Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c) (wk), R. Jadeja, K. Yadav, H. Rana, A. Singh, P. Krishna

South Africa: R. Rickelton, A. Markram (c), Q. de Kock (wk), T. de Zorzi, M. Breetzke, D. Brevis, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, N. Burger, L. Ngidi

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke has had a dream start to his ODI career. Under pressure, he started on a positive note and didn't look like he was struggling at all.

India: Virat Kohli was the star with the bat, and he looked like a man on a mission. He was striking sixes and taking charge, which shows that he is hungry for runs once again.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Nandre Burger was bowling in good rhythm. Apart from his final over, he bowled with intent and changed his pace well to deceive the Indian batters.

India: Kuldeep Yadav is the key bowler for India. He bowled wicket-taking balls, and for batters who can't read him, he becomes very difficult, as he did in Ranchi.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: This is an important game for both sides. For South Africa, it is important for survival, and for India, it is about winning the series. Firstly, the team that wins the toss will have an edge, because bowling second is a challenge. Now, the batting units for both sides have different strengths.

India have experienced batters on their side, while South Africa have a long and explosive batting depth. With the ball, India have new faces in their pace unit. South Africa also have similar things. But Indian spinners are better than South African ones. The conditions will also be backing them. Hence, we predict a win for India in Raipur.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!



Keyword: India vs South Africa Prediction / IND vs SA Prediction