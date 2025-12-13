India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Prediction, South Africa tour of India 2025

Everyone expected South Africa to bounce back in the second T20I, after the hammering they suffered in Cuttack. But not many expected India to get down on their knee and suffer an embarrassing defeat. The Proteas beat India by 51 runs and leveled the series at 1-1. It wasn't just a defeat; it led to heavy criticism of the Indian team, players, and management. Captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that his and Shubman Gill's forms are not good.

That is what they will look to address in the next game. The T20 World Cup 2026 is not far away, and every game is important for India to settle on the right combination. The bowlers had a bad day, and they conceded far too many runs. Fans are expecting a better performance from India, as South Africa have raised the bar. India are under pressure, and now, they have to perform well to shut down the critics.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match : India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

· Venue : Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Dharamsala

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : December 14, 2025 (Sunday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (19) – SA (13)

In T20Is, India and South Africa have come up against each other 33 times. Team India have won a total of 19 games, whereas South Africa have ended on the winning side 13 times, while one match has been abandoned.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The pitch at HPCA Stadium is fast and has good bounce. It is an excellent wicket to bat on, which also offers good assistance for the fast bowlers. Spinners might not have much help, as the wicket is likely to stay intact throughout the game. But the dew will be a big challenge, and whoever chases should have an upper hand.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Dharamsala will be cooler than other places. The minimum temperature will be around 8°C, while during the game, the temperature will hover around 10-12°C. Meanwhile, the expected humidity is 60-70 percent with a moderate wind speed of 8 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, L, L, L, W

India: W, W, NR, W, L

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, A. Patel, J. Sharma (wk), H. Pandya, S. Dube, V. Chakravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

South Africa: R. Hendricks, Q. de Kock (wk), A. Markram (c), D. Brevis, D. Miller, D. Ferreira, G. Linde, M. Jansen, L. Sipamla, L. Ngidi, O. Baartman

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Quinton de Kock missed a well-deserved century in the second T20I due to an unlucky stumping. But the way he played against the Indian bowling, he will be a big wicket.

India: Abhishek Sharma is the most dangerous batter for South Africa. He had two good starts, but a big inning is due on him. If it happens in this game, India will be up and running.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Lungisani Ngidi has bowled great spells in both games. He has used the new ball well and has also taken wickets with the old ball.

India: Varun Chakravarthy is the only bowler who has been consistent in two games. He is the no. 1 ranked T20I bowler because of his ability to contain and take wickets.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Team India will be feeling the pressure of the non-performance of some players. They might make some changes to their playing XI, but if not, they need runs from their top order. Gill and Suryakumar have not scored runs, and the top order has not performed well. The Indian bowling still has more venom than South Africa.

But it will be the batting, as the top order has failed in both games, whereas South Africa have had contributions from most of their batters. But if we look at the two sides, India are more settled in both departments and will be favorites to start the third T20I.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!