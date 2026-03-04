India vs England Prediction, Semi-final 2, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India have managed to make it the third consecutive semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 against West Indies helped India get into the semis. They are carrying the momentum, but the next challenge will be even bigger. With five wins on the trot, England will challenge India for a place in the final. The second semifinal will be live from Wankhede Stadium on March 5 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST. For England, it is Jos Buttler, and for India, it is Abhishek Sharma, who are struggling for form.

Bowling-wise, both teams have been good in patches. But it will all be about doing well on the day. These two sides have played four semifinals in T20 World Cups, and both have settled with two wins each. India will have a slight edge of home conditions, but England can be very dangerous at Wankhede Stadium. Varun Chakravarthy has looked under-par in recent games. For England, Will Jacks has been the top performer. But the team, which can take early wickets will get an edge.

IND vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs England, Semi-final 2

· Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : March 05, 2026 (Thursday)

IND vs ENG: Head-to-Head: IND (17) – ENG (12)

The upcoming semifinal will be the 30th T20I between these two top sides. India have a good record with 17 wins, whereas England have been victorious in 12 matches.

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium offers a wicket of black soil, where the bounce is always good. There will be some swing for the first few overs, but the wicket will get better with time. The toss should be key, because of the dew, when bowlers will find it tough to grip the ball. This is an excellent batting track, and we might see a high-scoring game.

IND vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Mumbai will be humid. The temperature will be on the higher side at 30°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h with 45 percent humidity.

IND vs ENG: Last Five Results

England: W, W, W, W, W

India: W, W, L, W, W

India vs England: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Samson (wk), I. Kishan, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Dube, H. Pandya, A. Patel, V. Chakaravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), H. Brook (c), T. Banton, J. Bethell, S. Curran, W. Jacks, L. Dawson, J. Overton, J. Archer, A. Rashid

IND vs ENG: Players to Watch out for

England: Harry Brook has looked a completely different batter. His play against spin has improved, and he will be a threat to Indian bowlers. With the ball, Adil Rashid has been the game-changer for England.

India: Ishan Kishan is someone who plays pace well. That will be the key against England, with Archer, Overton, and others in the lineup. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah holds a key because it is his home venue in the IPL and he knows it well.

India vs England Today’s Match Prediction: Neither team has played their A+ game, and fans expect them to produce a thriller now. Form-wise, the opening pair is struggling for both sides. The wicket will have nothing in it for the bowlers; that is where you need specialist bowlers. Both teams mainly rely on all-rounders, where the game can slip away.

Whoever bats first needs to post 200 or more to give extra runs for the bowlers under dew. That is where both teams will be under pressure. England have been scratchy but have managed to cross the line. India are still looking overly dependent on a few batters. But overall, India are looking decent, and they will be favorites for this game.

