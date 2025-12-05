IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Visakhapatnam

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: The 0-2 whitewash in the test series was a low point for the Indian cricket team. And now, if they lose the ODI series as well, it will be very embarrassing for the Men in Blue. South Africa slammed India in the second ODI and leveled the series. Now, the final ODI will be live at 1:30 PM IST on December 6 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
South Africa have not won an ODI series in India since 2015-16, so they will be looking to record a win. They have outperformed India in two games. Despite chasing high totals in two games, they have performed well with the bat. In both departments, South Africa have done better than India.
On the other hand, India have found it hard. Losing tosses have not helped them much. They are too dependent on their top order. What will happen if the top order fails? The bowling has also not helped them well enough. However, there are some good player battles waiting for the fans in this game. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, with their head-to-head records.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
After a 21-year international ban, South Africa made their comeback into international cricket with a game against India in 1991 at Eden Gardens. Since then, these two teams have faced each other frequently. So far, India and South Africa have crossed paths 96 times.
South Africa have a good record against India, with 52 wins, whereas India have managed 41 wins. Three games have also been abandoned between the two teams. The last series win for South Africa in India was in 2015-16, and if South Africa wins the coming game, they will end a decade-long wait for an ODI series win in India.
- · Total Matches: 96
- · India: 41
- · South Africa: 52
- · No-Result: 03
Player Battles to Watch Out for in 3rd IND vs SA ODI
Rohit Sharma vs Nandre Burger
Rohit Sharma has been in great batting form. He is the no. 1 ranked ODI batter, and if he gets going, India will have a flying start. Rohit has already made clear his intent that he is here to dominate, so the first few overs are important for him.
India will have high hopes for him, and South Africa need him to get out early. Nandre Burger is a good option against him. Rohit finds it difficult to deal with a moving ball against a left-arm pacer. Burger dismissed him in Raipur and was troubling him. So, this will be a good matchup with the new ball.
Virat Kohli vs Lungi Ngidi
Virat has scored consecutive centuries in two games. His form has helped India score big totals, and he has shown why he is the backbone of the Indian batting. Hence, India will be having high hopes from their champion batter. But if he gets out cheaply, India will be under immense pressure.
So, South Africa's first challenge will be to get him out early. If Virat gets set, we might see another century from him. Lungi Ngidi has done well against Virat and got him out in Raipur as well. Ngidi has dismissed Virat six times in international cricket. These two play for RCB and know each other well.
KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen
Just like Virat, Indian stand-in captain KL Rahul has also played well in both games and has scored consecutive half-centuries. His performances have helped India reach near 350 in two games. Rahul's ability to change gears makes him an important asset to the Indian team.
He has scored runs against every South African bowler. But Marco Jansen has troubled him on this tour. He has dismissed Rahul six times in international cricket until now.
Aiden Markram vs Arshdeep Singh
Aiden Markram slammed a counterattacking century in Raipur. He played Indian bowling well, and his century helped South Africa record the highest ODI chase against India. That certainly will be on the minds of India, and they will target Markram with the new ball.
Because if he gets out early, South Africa will be slightly under pressure. Hence, India need to get him out with the new ball. Apart from three pacers, Arshdeep is someone who can bowl with a tight line and trouble Markram. Arshdeep has dismissed Markram four times in the white-ball format in total.
Matthew Breetzke vs Kuldeep Yadav
Young Matthew Breetzke has become the headache for India in this ODI series. He has scored half-centuries in two games under pressure. He has shown maturity and didn't allow the rising run rate to become pressure on him. His offside play is brilliant, and he uses his crease well.
Kuldeep Yadav found some good turn against him. He got him out in Ranchi as well. In the middle overs, Kuldeep is someone who can take wickets, and he will be a good weapon for India against Breetzke.