IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Visakhapatnam

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: The 0-2 whitewash in the test series was a low point for the Indian cricket team. And now, if they lose the ODI series as well, it will be very embarrassing for the Men in Blue. South Africa slammed India in the second ODI and leveled the series. Now, the final ODI will be live at 1:30 PM IST on December 6 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

South Africa have not won an ODI series in India since 2015-16, so they will be looking to record a win. They have outperformed India in two games. Despite chasing high totals in two games, they have performed well with the bat. In both departments, South Africa have done better than India.

On the other hand, India have found it hard. Losing tosses have not helped them much. They are too dependent on their top order. What will happen if the top order fails? The bowling has also not helped them well enough. However, there are some good player battles waiting for the fans in this game. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, with their head-to-head records.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

After a 21-year international ban, South Africa made their comeback into international cricket with a game against India in 1991 at Eden Gardens. Since then, these two teams have faced each other frequently. So far, India and South Africa have crossed paths 96 times.

South Africa have a good record against India, with 52 wins, whereas India have managed 41 wins. Three games have also been abandoned between the two teams. The last series win for South Africa in India was in 2015-16, and if South Africa wins the coming game, they will end a decade-long wait for an ODI series win in India.

· Total Matches: 96

Player Battles to Watch Out for in 3rd IND vs SA ODI