ICC chief Jay Shah congratulates Team India for Women’s Blind T20 World Cup win

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Jay Shah conveyed his best wishes and congratulated the Indian team after they made history by winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, beating Nepal by seven wickets in the final on Sunday.

“Congratulations to the @blind_cricket Indian team for winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup, an event that re-defines the limits of ‘ability' and inspires differently abled athletes in India and around the world,” Shah posted on X.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal also extended his wishes as he wrote on X, “Congratulations to our incredible Women’s Blind Cricket Team on winning the inaugural T20 Blind World Cup. This is more than just a win, it is a statement of belief and resilience! They have not only made history, but reshaped it with pride and purpose. The nation celebrates its true champions today."

The team’s success marked a perfect campaign, with India remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, demonstrating complete dominance.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 in their 20 overs. The chase was nothing short of clinical as India surpassed the target in just 12.1 overs with 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir emerged as the stand-out performer, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls, including four boundaries, to guide India home comfortably.

In the semi-final, India secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia, while Nepal advanced to the final by narrowly defeating Pakistan in the other last-four encounter.

En route to their title win, India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, Australia by 209 runs, Nepal by 85 runs, the United States by 10 wickets, and Pakistan by 8 wickets in the group stage to progress to the semi-final, where they beat Australia by 9 wickets before eventually defeating Nepal by 7 wickets in the final.

India’s emphatic title run not only highlights their consistency but also marks a major milestone for blind cricket, paving the way for increased recognition and growth of the sport in the coming years.

