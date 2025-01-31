ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Skip Captains' Meet, Photoshoot Due to Logistical Hurdles

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not feature the traditional captains' meet and official photoshoot, a practice typically held in the host country ahead of major ICC tournaments.

This decision marks a departure from past editions and is attributed to logistical challenges, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that neither the ICC nor the board had announced an official opening ceremony. However, an event supported by the ICC will take place in Lahore on February 16, three days before the tournament's first match. ICC officials present in Lahore at the time are expected to attend.

One of the key reasons for skipping the captains' press conference and photoshoot is the tournament's hybrid model, which involves matches being played across four venues in two countries. With tight scheduling, teams will arrive in Pakistan just before the competition begins. Notably, Australia is set to land on February 19, the same day as the opening match.

This decision also resolves a potential diplomatic issue regarding the presence of India's captain, Rohit Sharma, in Pakistan. Due to political tensions, India has not played in Pakistan since 2008 and will compete in the tournament under a hybrid model, with all their matches--including a potential final--being played in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently stated that Rohit's travel to Pakistan for a captains' event had not been discussed and was not on the agenda.

Similar adjustments were made during the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, where logistical challenges led to the ICC replacing the traditional captains' gathering with a digital launch. Captains' images were projected onto New York's Rockefeller Center instead of hosting an in-person event.

Meanwhile, the PCB is set to inaugurate two newly refurbished stadiums. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, undergoing a significant revamp, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on February 7, a day before it hosts the first ODI of a tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. Similarly, the National Stadium in Karachi will be inaugurated by President Asif Ali Zardari on February 11. (ANI)