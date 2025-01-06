Harbhajan Singh Criticizes India's Declining Cricket Form, Calls for End of Star Culture

New Delhi: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes it is time for India to move ahead of the "star culture" and raised questions about the team's sudden downfall after the T20 World Cup success, in a video posted on his YouTube Channel.

Everything seems to have fallen apart for the Indian team since the ICC trophy drought ended when Rohit Sharma led India to T20 World Cup glory in Barbados last year.

Rahul Dravid and his staff made way for Gautam Gambhir and his regime to take the Indian team forward after his contract expired. India held its swagger in the T20I format but lost its charm in the ODI and Test formats.

After suffering a historic 2-0 ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka, India bounced back with a 2-0 Test series whitewash over Bangladesh. However, India has struggled to maintain consistency in red-ball cricket.

In the past eight Tests, India lost six, drew and won one each. India's past struggles include suffering from a historic home Test series whitewash against New Zealand.

Salt was rubbed on India's wound when Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade with a 3-1 series win.

India's turmoil isn't just limited to the field; it goes beyond the realm of events that unfold on the crease. Since India were humbled by Australia at the MCG, various reports have suggested a rift among the players and the management.

"In the past six months, we lost to Sri Lanka, a series whitewash against New Zealand and now a 3-1 defeat in Australia. Everything was fine till Rahul Dravid was there. India won the World Cup, and everything was fine. But what happened suddenly?" Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

After the BGT ended on a bitter note and no WTC final to play for, India have time to think about its next move with the tour of England just seven months away.

The Test tour will become a tricky affair, considering the form that India's senior players exhibited in Australia. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walking in the twilight phase of their career, their involvement in the tour remains a matter to be speculated.

Harbhajan, who closely monitored the performance of Indian players, urged the management to move ahead of the superstar attitude and select players based on performance.

"Every player has a reputation. If this is the thing, then add Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble or those who have been India's biggest match-winners. BCCI and selectors should take hold. India should leave behind the superstar attitude," he said.

Kohli managed just 190 runs at an average of 23.75 in eight innings, with Scott Boland dismissing him four times. On the other hand, Rohit could muster up 31 runs across three Tests in the series.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Ahmed were a part of India's travelling squad but spent the entire series on the sidelines. Harbhajan feels that if such players are given the opportunity, they may be able to deliver for India in future.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran was taken on tour, but he didn't play. He can become a player for India if he is given the opportunity. Sarfaraz is the same case. Now, the England tour lies ahead. The player who performs should go there. You should not pick players on reputation," he added. (ANI)