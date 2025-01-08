Graeme Smith expresses excitement around SA20, welcomes Dinesh Karthik

Cape Town: Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is brimming with excitement for the upcoming SA20 season, emphasizing the league's focus on enhancing fan experiences and delivering high-quality cricket.

"I think a lot of it is about doing things well again," Smith told ANI.

"Fan experience in the stadium, we have invested a lot of money for it, for the entertainment, stuff for kids, etc," he added.

Smith, considered one of the greatest captains of all times, also praised the depth and strength of the teams this season.

"We have got quality players coming this year, the best of South African players. I think all teams are looking very strong. There are so many great match-ups coming our way," he noted.

The 43-year-old also expressed his anticipation for a rookie or youngster to step up and deliver a big performance during the tournament.

One of the major highlights of this year's SA20 is the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik, who will represent the Paarl Royals. Smith lauded the Indian wicketkeeper-batter for his career achievements and recent IPL form.

"DK has had an incredible career. He has had two brilliant IPLs the last two seasons. I am looking forward to how he plays. He is a character, he has a unique style of play. With how the wicket plays in Paarl, he could be an asset for Paarl Royals. Also, he brings in a lot of experience. It is great to have our first Indian superstar in SA20," Smith said.

Smith also spoke about the strong relationship between SA20 and Indian cricket, and thanked BCCI and IPL for backing the South Africa-based league.

"We are fortunate to have a great relationship with the IPL and BCCI. They have backed us and supported us. We have worked closely. I am excited to bring more Indian players to South Africa. They are loved here for their ability, skill, and character. We would work with them for bringing more Indian players whenever the time is right," he said.

Highlighting the historic bond between Indian fans and South African cricket, Smith reminisced about how the relationship blossomed after South Africa's readmission to international cricket.

"Indian fans have had a great relationship with South African cricket ever since the readmission. The first SA team coming here. They just fell in love with SA cricket. Hopefully, they will enjoy what they will see, and hopefully, we will keep them entertained," he added.

With strong teams, promising talents, and the inclusion of a marquee Indian player, Smith believes the upcoming SA20 season is set to create unforgettable moments for fans across the globe. (ANI)