From 1993 to 2025: List of Sponsors for the Indian Cricket Team

Cricket is like religion in India, which unites almost every sport lover in this country. That is why the Indian Cricket Team is the most followed cricket team in the world. That also means they earn way more than the other teams, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) features among the richest sports bodies across the globe.

Every big brand and business entity wants to have a piece of this success and fame, which is why, over the years, the BCCI has attracted some record-breaking deals for sponsorship for the Indian Cricket Team.

All big brands want to put their logo on the Indian kit because there is no better way to advertise your brand than this. There have been several renowned brands that have been engaged with the Indian Cricket Team, and we will talk here about all the main sponsors for the Indian Cricket Team since the very start.

List of Jersey Sponsors for the Indian Cricket Team (Overall)

1. ITC Limited (1993 to 2001) - Wills & ITC Hotels

Based in Kolkata, ITC Limited Group is a more than century-old business group in India, which deals in conglomerate industries. They were the first-ever brand to associate with the Indian Cricket Team as a main sponsor. The decade-long deal was signed in June 1993 and ran until May 2001.

However, after the law passed in 2001 by the Indian government against the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate, the deal got scrapped. The Indian board earned INR 35 lakh and INR 32 lakh per Test and ODI, respectively.

2. Sahara India (2001 to 2013)

Sahara India became the face of the Indian Cricket Team as they signed a massive deal with the BCCI after the exit of ITC Limited in 2001. This is the longest sponsorship deal ever signed by the Indian board, which ran until 2013. In 2010, the renewal was done, and the Indian board earned the increased amount of INR 3.34 crore every game Team India played at the international level.

Everything was going so smoothly that Sahara Group also introduced their own IPL team, named Pune Warriors India, in 2011. However, the increasing differences between the two bodies led to the separation in December 2013.

3. Star India (2014 to 2017)

After an intense bidding for the main sponsorship rights between seven major brands, it was Star India that won the rights in 2014. The Star India logo was on the Indian Cricket Team for three years, between January 2014 and March 2017.

Star is the top broadcasting company in India for cricket and other sports. They signed a deal offering Rs. 61 lacs for an ICC match and Rs. 1.92 crore for a bilateral contest. However, once the contract was over in 2017, Star India didn't renew it.

4. Oppo Mobiles (2017 to 2019)

The Chinese mobile manufacturing company, Oppo Mobiles India, won the bid in 2017, surpassing its sister manufacturing company, Vivo Mobiles. The bid made by Vivo mobiles was INR 768 crore, while Oppo Mobiles offered a bid of INR 1079 crore.

It was a fruitful deal for the BCCI, and they earned INR 1.51 crore for an ICC match and three times more, INR 4.61 crore, for every game played in a bilateral event. However, Oppo Mobiles took an exit in 2019, citing an unsuitable deal.

5. Byju’s (2019 to 2023)

The end of the sponsorship deal with Oppo Mobiles gave the BCCI a chance to explore new options. That is where they landed with a massive deal with multinational educational technology company Byju's.

Based in Karnataka, this ed-tech company started the ties with the Indian Cricket Team in September 2019 at the same value as Oppo Mobiles. In March 2022, Byju's renewed the deal for another year, which ran until March 2023.

6. Dream11 (2023 to 2025)

Byju's exit brought Dream11 on the board for the Indian Cricket Team as the kit sponsor, and signed a deal with the BCCI as the kit sponsor in July 2023. The original contract was signed for three years, until March 2026, but Dream11 pulled back in August 2025, after the law introduced by the Indian government against online gaming and money-involved gaming platforms.

It was a 358-crore deal, priced at INR 1 crore for every ICC game and INR 3 crore per bilateral contest. The BCCI is set to look for a new sponsor in 2025 for the Indian Cricket Team.