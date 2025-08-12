Dewald Brevis became the youngest South African batter to score a T20I century.

T20I cricket is a game of sixes and fours, and it is very hard to be a bowler in this format when the batters have the license to go after the bowling from the first ball. Since its inception, there have been some incredible batting feats recorded in T20I. Some of the blistering centuries have also been registered.

South Africa are among the top sides in this format, and they have great numbers in this format as a team and also individually. One remarkable record we will discuss here for South Africa. In this article we will talk about the top five fastest hundreds in T20 internationals for South Africa.

Fastest T20I Century for South Africa (Top 5)

Batters Balls Against Venue Date David Miller 35 balls Bangladesh Potchefstroom 29/10/2017 Dewald Brevis 41 balls Australia Darwin 12/08/2025 Quinton De Kock 43 balls West Indies Centurion 26/03/2023 Richard Levi 45 balls New Zealand Hamilton 19/02/2012 Faf du Plessis 46 balls West Indies Johannesburg 11/01/2015 David Miller 46 balls India Guwahati 02/10/2022 Rilee Rossouw 48 balls India Indore 04/10/2022 Rilee Rossouw 52 balls Australia Sydney 27/10/2022 Reeza Hendricks 54 balls Pakistan Centurion 13/12/2024

5. Faf du Plessis (46 Balls) vs West Indies in 2015

There are two South African batters with a 46-ball T20I hundred. Faf du Plessis was the first one to do so. He had it in a high-scoring game against West Indies at Johannesburg in 2015. Du Plessis slammed 119 runs off 56 balls, which had 11 fours and five sixes to it. This was only the second time when a South African batter scored a T20I century. South Africa made 231/7, but West Indies chased down the score and scored 236/6 in 19.2 overs to win, courtesy of Chris Gayle (90 off 41).

4. Richard Levi (45 Balls) vs New Zealand in 2012

The first South African cricketer to record a T20I hundred for his country was Richard Levi. He achieved this milestone against New Zealand in 2012 at Hamilton. It came during the chase as New Zealand batted first and posted a total of 173/4.

It was considered a good score back then. New Zealand picked two early wickets, but they couldn't contain the storm from Levi. He slammed a 45-ball century and made an unbeaten 117 off 51 balls at a strike rate of 229.41. He also scored five fours and 13 sixes in his innings to help South Africa reach 174/2 and win the game.

3. Quinton de Kock (43 Balls) vs West Indies in 2023

The record for the highest successful run chase is with South Africa, and they did it against West Indies in 2023 at Centurion. Batting first, West Indies posted a massive total of 258/5 as Johnson Charles (118 off 46) scored a 39-ball fifty.

Chasing this mammoth total, South Africa needed a good opening stand, and both openers made 152 runs within 11 overs. Quinton de Kock scored his fifty off just 15 balls and reached his hundred off 43 balls. He made 100 off 44 balls, with 8 sixes and nine fours. South Africa made history and recorded the highest successful chase ever in T20I history.

2. Dewald Brevis (41 Balls) vs Australia in 2025

Young Dewald Brevis has the second-fastest T20I hundred for South Africa to his name. He reached his maiden T20I hundred off just 41 balls in Darwin against Australia. His century helped his team score 218/7. From 14 off 11, he went berserk, scoring a 41-ball hundred.

He made an unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls at a strike rate of 223.21 and hit 12 fours and 8 sixes. He became the youngest South African to score a T20I century and also recorded the highest individual score for South Africa in T20I.

1. David Miller (35 Balls) vs Bangladesh in 2017

The record for the joint-fastest T20I century for South Africa and a test-playing nation is with David Miller. He had a lightning-quick hundred at Potchefstroom in 2017 against Bangladesh. Batting first, South Africa scored 224/4 in 20 overs.

Hashim Amla scored 85 off 51, but the star of the show was Miller. He came out to bat on the last ball of the 10th over, and South Africa had 61 more balls to play. Miller went on to score his century off 35 balls and made a 36-ball 101 not out with nine sixes and seven fours. His brute hitting helped his team win the game by 83 runs.