Ellyse Perry inks deal with Hampshire, available for T20 Blast, One Day Cup

Hampshire: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry signed with Hampshire for a stint in the T20 Blast and One Day Cup tournaments.

Taking to their official website, Hampshire County Cricket Club announced, "Ellyse Perry Signs For Hampshire. The Australian, widely regarded as one of the greatest female cricketers of all time, will play for Hampshire this July in what is viewed as a significant moment in women's domestic cricket in the country."

The all-rounder will be available for six T20 Blast fixtures as well as two One Day Cup matches. Should Hampshire qualify for the T20 Blast Finals Day, Perry will be available to play.

Perry is the world's top-ranked women's all-rounder, boasting numerous accolades, including two-time ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, named ICC Player of the Decade in 2020 and winning Australia's Women's International Cricketer of the Year on three occasions.

The youngest ever cricketer, male or female, to represent Australia, Perry has been at the top of the game for the best part of twenty years and is one of the most decorated athletes in the world.

The 34-year-old has won the T20 World Cup on six occasions, is a two-time ODI World Cup winner, Commonwealth Games gold medallist, double Women's Big Bash champion, won 11 Women's National Cricket League titles and is the undisputed Women's Ashes champion as a five-time winner, the all-time leading run-scorer and wicket-taker.

"I am really looking forward to joining the Hampshire team this summer. The Club has been a leader within the women's game for the last ten years and I'm excited to have the opportunity to join the team at such an exciting time for domestic cricket in England. There's always a great atmosphere at Utilita Bowl and I cannot wait to walk out as part of the home team for the first time on Sunday, July 6," said Perry.

Paul Prichard, Hampshire Women's Head Coach, also said as quoted by the club's website, "Ellyse is one of the world's best cricketers and we are looking forward to welcoming her to the team this summer. Her record across all formats speaks for itself and she will add a tremendous amount of value on and off the pitch. Our group of young players will learn so much from Ellyse and I know our fans will be incredibly excited to see her in a Hawks shirt."

Perry is set to make her Hampshire debut at Chesterfield on Friday, July 4, against The Blaze, before making her Utilita Bowl debut for the Hawks against Somerset on Sunday, July 6. There will be six further opportunities to watch Ellyse Perry in Hampshire colours during the month, with four home matches and two away games. (ANI)