Defeat to SA, 3-0 loss to NZ reflect broader issues beyond just outcomes, says Kumble

Guwahati: Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said the team’s recent setbacks - a 2-0 series defeat to South Africa coming just a year after the 3-0 loss to New Zealand - point to deeper concerns within the Test team and that improvements are the need of the hour.

At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, India were bowled out for 140 and lost to South Africa by 408 runs – their biggest Test defeat by runs. It’s also India’s fifth loss in their last seven home Tests, as South Africa clinched a Test series win in India for just the second time after 2000.

“The results, especially today’s defeat to South Africa and the 3-0 loss to New Zealand, reflect broader issues beyond just outcomes. India appeared well-positioned in parts, but ultimately faltered. What’s needed is a different mindset for Test cricket; constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability. While injuries and form dips are understandable, India must take time to deeply reflect,” said Kumble on JioStar.

With India’s next assignment coming via a two-match trip to Sri Lanka next year, Kumble felt now is the time to review the defeats and set the roadmap for improving as a Test side. “With the next Test only in August 2026, there is room for thoughtful discussion on the future direction of Indian Test cricket. The retirement of several key stalwarts in recent months has created a vacuum that requires clear vision and structured planning.”

“The team needs a strong core of experienced players to support and nurture emerging talent. Introducing too many inexperienced players simultaneously without a solid foundation won’t work. A robust line-up with mostly seasoned players, complemented by one or two newcomers, is essential for sustained success.”

Kumble, one of the greatest leg-spinners in the game, was also left disappointed by India’s repeated batting struggles against South Africa. It was also evident from the fact that barring Ravindra Jadeja’s 54, none of the batters touched even the 20-run mark.

“It’s very disappointing for India. Looking back at the four innings, the team could only bat a maximum of 83.5 overs, largely due to the resilient partnership between Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar.”

“Today, however, it was a complete surrender. The bowling from South Africa was excellent, and while the conditions were challenging, success required fight, adaptability, and determination. Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated this by countering the spin effectively, taking initiative and staying positive.”

“Unfortunately, this pattern has repeated itself with different bowlers, teams, and slightly varying conditions. It was a tough surface with natural wear and tear to be negotiated, but India failed to cope with these challenges,” he concluded.

