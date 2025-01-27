Brathwaite praises young West Indies side after historic win in Pakistan

Multan: West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite hailed his team's 120-run victory over Pakistan in Multan, marking their first win on Pakistani soil since 1990, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The victory, driven by a spirited performance from a relatively young squad, levelled the two-match Test series and showcased the team's grit and adaptability in challenging conditions.

Reflecting on the significance of the win, Brathwaite expressed pride in his team's achievement.

"We haven't played in Pakistan for a number of years, but we haven't won here in a while, so to come here and do it as a young group is incredible," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

A key factor in West Indies' success was their bravery with the bat on a testing surface, particularly in the second innings. Brathwaite highlighted the importance of adapting to such conditions.

"On this pitch, there's a ball with your name on it around the corner. We did that with the bat in the second innings, and it was good to see. It was a good experience. When you get on better pitches, you can have a similar mindset, and it will help you in the long run," he explained.

The West Indies skipper also reserved special praise for Jomel Warrican, who was the standout performer with both bat and ball in the series. Warrican's lower-order contributions, along with Gudakesh Motie, played a pivotal role in setting up the victory in Multan.

"He always says he's one of the best players of offspin in the Caribbean, it's good to see him get some runs. Him and Motie in the first innings really set the game up for us," the ESPNcricinfo report citing Brathwaite added.

Warrican, who has been in and out of the side over the years, made a strong statement with his performances, finishing the series with 19 wickets and earning the Player of the Match and Player of the Series honours.

Brathwaite acknowledged his class and consistency, saying, "He's been in and out for a long time, but he showed his class, and he's here to stay."

With this win, the West Indies not only ended a decades-long drought in Pakistan but also displayed the potential and promise of their younger players. Brathwaite's side will look to build on this historic achievement as they aim to strengthen their position in Test cricket.

The visitors needed just over an hour on the third day to decimate Pakistan's final six wickets, with a brief 39-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha offering some resistance. Pakistan were bowled out for a mere 133 runs.

The writing was on the wall for Pakistan early on as Kevin Sinclair struck just three balls into the day, coaxing Saud Shakeel into edging a sharply spinning delivery to first slip. The pressure mounted in the very next over when nightwatchman Kashif Ali was undone by Warrican, who sneaked the ball through his defense to trap him in front, leaving the hosts in disarray.

Rizwan and Agha fought valiantly to steady the innings against the relentless West Indies spinners. With Kemar Roach sidelined due to injury, the visitors leaned heavily on their spin trio, who tightened their grip on the game. Rizwan punished the occasional loose delivery, but such opportunities were rare as the spinners maintained suffocating pressure, leaving Pakistan struggling to break free.

The seventh-wicket partnership held firm for 12 overs before Warrican delivered the breakthrough. A low, skidding delivery struck Agha on the back pad in line with the stumps, leaving the umpire with an easy decision and exposing Pakistan's fragile tail.

Warrican wasn't done yet. He soon accounted for Rizwan, who misjudged a delivery that drifted in and breached the bat-pad gap, scattering the stumps. The end was now inevitable. Gudakesh Motie removed Noman Ali, and Warrican fittingly claimed the final wicket, as Sajid Khan dragged one onto his stumps. Warrican finished with another five-wicket haul, taking his series tally to an impressive 19 wickets.

The West Indies erupted in celebration, with Warrican's signature thigh-thumping gesture serving as a symbolic reminder of how the visitors had outplayed Pakistan at their own game. It was a sweet moment of triumph, sealing a well-deserved win for the men in maroon. (ANI)