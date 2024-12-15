Big Cricket League: Yusuf Pathan Shines for MP Tigers, Irfan's Marines Win Low-Scoring Thriller

Surat (Gujarat) [India]: The Big Cricket League continued to deliver nail-biting action as the Mumbai Marines showcased resilience to secure a low-scoring victory against the Northern Challengers.

The Challengers, batting first, got off to a blazing start courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed a quick-fire 30 off just 15 balls.

However, the team crumbled under relentless pressure from the Marines' bowlers, led by the Sri Lankan spinner M Pushpakumara, who delivered a sensational spell, claiming 4 wickets while conceding just 3 runs per over. Manpreet Gony also chipped in with three crucial wickets, as the Challengers were bundled out for a paltry 83 runs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann's valiant effort went in vain.

In reply, the Marines struggled early on, losing 4 wickets in the powerplay as Anureet Singh's fiery spell put the pressure back on the batting side. However, Jesal Karia played a determined knock, scoring a crucial 44 off 28 balls, guiding the Marines to a 6-wicket victory in the 15th over. Pushpakumara's all-round brilliance earned him the Man of the Match award.

The second match of the day witnessed a stunning performance by the MP Tigers as they decimated the Rajasthan Regals to secure a comprehensive 100-run victory.

Batting first, the Tigers' Saket Sharma provided fireworks in the powerplay, hammering 84 off 44 balls. Captain Yusuf Pathan then took center stage, playing a breathtaking knock of 86 runs at a strike rate exceeding 150. With Stuart Binny and Pawan Negi adding a thrilling finish, the Tigers set a mammoth target of 237 despite a valiant bowling effort by Shahbaz Nadeem, who bowled a maiden over and maintained an economy rate of just 6.75.

In response, the Regals faltered under the pressure of the massive target. While opener Samarth Srinivas showed intent, scoring fluently at the start, his teammates failed to rise to the occasion. Dilshan Munaweera and Pawan Negi led the charge for the Tigers with the ball, keeping the run rate in check and picking wickets at regular intervals. The Regals were eventually bowled out well short of the target. Yusuf Pathan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his scintillating innings that laid the foundation for the Tigers' victory.

The Pathan brothers lit up the double-header in contrasting styles, with Irfan's Marines prevailing in a low-scoring battle, while Yusuf's Tigers dominated in a high-scoring affair. (ANI)