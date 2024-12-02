BGT Travis Head squashes disharmony rumours in Australia team assures definitely no divide

Adelaide [Australia]: Australia's Travis Head put the rumour mill to rest by assuring that there is "definitely no divide" in the team before the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India in Adelaide.

Tipped to be favourites in the ongoing BGT, Australia were chasing shadows on a tricky Perth Test strip during the series opener.

After enjoying two sessions of dominance on the opening day, India completely turned the tables to script a record-shattering 295-run victory.

Apart from India's famous triumph in Perth, the headlines were flooded with a potential divide existing within the Australian team.

The notion of divide within the Australia camp began when seasoned pacer Josh Hazlewood, on Day 3, said, "You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I'm sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of physio and a bit of treatment, and I'm probably looking mostly towards the next Test and what plans we can do against these batters."

After hearing Hazlewood's comment, former Australia star Adam Gilchrist gave his take during Fox Sports coverage and said, "That to me tells me there is potentially a divided change room I don't know if there is. I might be reading too much into that."

With the second Test set to begin on Friday, Head mulled over the ongoing theory and assured it was time to put such rumours and suggestions to bed.

"That can be put to bed. I think that is the one thing with 'body language' and 'divides' and all the stuff that comes out when there is a loss. This team has been together three to four years, and when we were winning it was not that much dissimilar," Head told reporters as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

"The guys get along really well, we hold high expectations of both sides, and it is a very individualised sport, so batters want to hold our own. We know how good our bowlers have been in the past, so we know if we can get runs on the board it puts us in a great position. Definitely no divide," he added.

The Indian team will walk into the second Test with an air of confidence after tasting success against the Prime Minister's XI on Sunday.

With the second Test set to be played with the pink ball, India and Australia will look to ramp up their preparations before the match begins on Friday. (ANI)