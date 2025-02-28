Bella James Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka Due to Quadricep Injury

Wellington: Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand Women's right-hand batter Bella James has been ruled out for the upcoming series due to a grade-two quadricep strain on her right leg on Friday, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Bella James is expected to train at the rehabilitation centre for at least three to six months before returning to the sport. She has been replaced by batter Lauren Down in the squad for the three-match series.

Bella James sustained the injury during Otago's game against Central Districts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, New Zealand's women's one-day competition.

Bella James made her ODI debut for the national side against Australia in Wellington last year. She played two matches in that series and scored 51 runs for her side.

New Zealand Women head coach Ben Sawyer was not happy as Bella James was ruled out from the series.

"We're all gutted for Bella. She had a strong start to her international cricket career in December, so it's a shame she doesn't get the opportunity to back that up this series. But we're hopeful she'll be tracking to return for the T20s," Sawyer said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 4 in Nelson, followed by the next two games in Napier. Then, a three-match T20I series will take place from March 14 to March 18.

The coach further hailed Lauren Down performance in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

"Lauren brings plenty of experience to the group. She's been a key contributor for the [Auckland] Hearts this season, and we're pleased she'll get the opportunity to take that form into this series," Sawyer added. (ANI)