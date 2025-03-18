BCCI likely to ease rules on families travelling with players on tours: Sources

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering a more flexible approach to its policy regarding players' families accompanying them on international tours. According to BCCI sources, players who wish to have their families with them for an extended period during overseas assignments will now be able to apply for special permission from the board.

This potential relaxation of rules comes after Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit highlighted the emotional toll of being away from family during demanding tours.

Speaking about the importance of a support system, Kohli remarked that no player would like to "sit alone and sulk" after a poor showing during a tour," reported ESPNCricinfo.

His comments shed light on the mental challenges athletes face when travelling for long durations without their families.

Virat said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside."

"I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'," he added.

The Indian stalwart said that he would not like to miss any opportunity to spend time with family.

"Like, there could be different situations happening in your life all the time. And that allows you to be absolutely normal. Not in a vague sense, but in a very real way that you finish your commitment, your responsibility, and then you come back to your house, you are with family, and there's absolutely normalcy in your house and normal family life goes on. So, for me, that is absolutely a day of immense pleasure. And I would not miss any opportunities to go out and spend time with my family whenever I can," he concluded.

The current BCCI policy allows limited family presence during tours, with restrictions often varying based on the series, venue, and scheduling demands. However, as conversations around mental well-being in sports gain prominence, the board appears to be reassessing its stance.

While there is no official confirmation yet, sources suggest that under the new framework, players will have to submit requests to the BCCI.

With the international cricket calendar packed with fixtures, including the upcoming ICC events and bilateral series, this potential shift in policy could provide much-needed balance for players navigating the intense demands of the sport. (ANI)