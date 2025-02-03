Australia's Nathan Lyon Discusses Team's Journey to Greatness Ahead of Test vs Sri Lanka

Colombo: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon feels that despite their side's success over recent years, there are still important milestones to be reached before they can be considered a truly great team.

Ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka taking place in Colombo on Wednesday, Lyon stated that he believes that the current lot is still a long way from achieving "greatness" as a Test team. Despite Australia's outstanding summer of red-ball cricket, where they dominated India at home to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade and secured their biggest-ever win in the subcontinent with an innings and 242-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle-Lyon still holds the belief that the team is far from being considered up there.

"We want to become a great Australian team. We are on that journey, we are not there yet. That is our end goal," he said as quoted by ICC.

"Part of that journey is making sure that when we close the window, we nail it shut. It is all about being ruthless and doing our best thing for long periods of time," he added.

The 37-year-old believes that this ICC World Test Championship-holding Australian team still has a long way to go before being considered one of the greats.

He emphasised that winning in India (which Australia did in 2004) and securing an Ashes series win away from home (something they last achieved in 2001) are key milestones.

"Well, there are a few things, we have not won in India, We have retained the last two Ashes (via drawn series), away," said Lyon.

"So, there are a few things that for me, this is only me and my thoughts as well. But, we have got some great players within that changing room. There is no point hiding behind that, you look at Smithy (Steve Smith) bringing up 10,000 (runs)."

"You have got Starcy (Mitchell Starc) in my eyes, who has got around the corner from Test matches. So, there are great players, but I feel like we are on the journey to become a great Australian team. And I think that is an incredible journey to be a part of it," he continued.

The spinner also spoke about his spin-bowling partners, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, and what it is like to bowl as a trio of spinners in a team that traditionally relies on pace bowlers.

"We are three totally different bowlers with three different mindsets as well. I feel like I am learning from Todd and Matt, and I feel like they are pushing me to try and get better as well. Hopefully, I am passing on a little bit of knowledge here and there," he said.

The trio claimed 17 of Australia's 20 wickets in Galle, but the chances of them playing together again after the second Test is slim, as Australia's next tour of the subcontinent is not until 2027 when they face India. (ANI)