Adam Griffith Appointed Cricket Australia's National Pace Bowling Coach

Melbourne: Developing the next generation of fast bowlers in Australia will be a central priority for Adam Griffith, who has been appointed as Cricket Australia's new National Pace Bowling Coach.

Griffith will be relocating to Brisbane to take on the role at the National Cricket Centre, leaving his current position as assistant coach with Victoria.

A former Sheffield Shield winner with Tasmania, Griffith played a key part in the state's first domestic title in 2006-07 and went on to earn Australia A selection. Over his career, he took 169 wickets in 50 first-class matches.

Griffith has been involved with the Australian men's team previously, serving in various roles during bilateral tours in 2012 and 2016, and contributing during the 2019 ICC Men's World Cup in England.

In his new position, Griffith will be responsible for shaping a national strategy focused on developing Australia's next generation of fast bowlers.

With Mitchell Starc approaching 35, Josh Hazlewood 34, and Pat Cummins 31, the senior fast bowling contingent is maturing. Meanwhile, players like Scott Boland and Michael Neser are also in their 30s, leaving a gap for younger players to emerge.

Fast bowlers on the fringes of the Test squad or involved in white-ball formats include Nathan Ellis (30), Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith (28), left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson (29), as well as Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett (26). Players like Sean Abbott (32), rising seamer Fergus O'Neill (24), and Cameron Green (25) represent a new wave of Australian quicks.

Griffith's role will involve working closely with Andrew McDonald, the national men's head coach, and the Australia A team. He will also be tasked with assisting the development of pace bowling coaches and overseeing the management of fast bowlers across domestic and international programs.

"I'm delighted Adam will bring his extensive experience to Cricket Australia as National Pace Bowling Coach and become an important part of our coaching set up," McDonald said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Adam's expertise across all formats will be invaluable in the preparation of pace bowlers for Australia's national men's teams," he added.

Griffith's coaching journey spans several years, starting after his retirement from playing in 2011. He initially joined the backroom staff at Western Australia (WA), where he played an instrumental role in the state's rise to domestic success. His coaching career also includes positions as senior assistant at WA and the Perth Scorchers, head coach of Tasmania's men's team and Hobart Hurricanes, and Director of Coaching in Tasmania.

After leaving Tasmania in 2022, Griffith joined Victoria's men's team under Chris Rogers and worked with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the bowling coach. (ANI)