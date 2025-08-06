5 IPL 2025 Stars who can make their T20I debut for India in the Asia Cup 2025

The thrilling Test series in England ended with a 2-2 result. Now, the action shifts to the Asia Cup 2025. This tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), between September 9 and 28. India are the reigning champions.

As per some reports, the 15-member Indian squad is likely to be announced in the third week of August. There are a lot of questions on who will be playing or not. India have already managed to settle a new-look side, which has done well under Suryakumar Yadav.

Though there might not be many changes. But some reports confirm that there can be some new faces or debutants in the Indian squad. That is what we will talk about here. We will discuss a few players who can get their T20I maiden call in the Asia Cup 2025 on the basis of their performance in the Indian Premier League 2025.

Indian players who can make their T20I debut for India in Asia Cup 2025 on the basis of IPL 2025

1. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Sai Sudharsan had a dream campaign for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. He ended up winning the Orange Cup with the most runs in the tournament. At a strike rate of 156.71, the GT opened finished with 759 runs in 15 innings.

He also scored one hundred and six half-centuries. After this spectacular season, he earned his Test debut in England. But he couldn't make much of an impact, but he is likely to be one pick for India for the Asia Cup 2025. Sudharsan can be India's backup opener and might get a chance to make his T20I debut.

2. R. Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)

The Asia Cup 2025 is being played in the UAE, which is a perfect place for the spinners to bowl at. There will be very much help for the spinners, and India are likely to go with a spin-heavy attack. That is where R. Sai Kishore can also get a surprise pick in the Indian squad.

The Tamil Nadu-born spinner had a brilliant IPL 2025 season for GT. He finished with 19 wickets and was the second-highest wicket-taker as a spinner. Sai Kishore is a smart operator and uses his height to good effect. He can be a handy pick for India in the tournament.

3. Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Rajat Patidar had a record-breaking season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He became the first captain to lead this franchise to the title in 18 seasons, and it was a memorable one. He also had a pretty good season with the bat. Though his numbers didn't do justice to his impact, he played well in the middle.

Rajat scored 312 runs at a strike rate of 143.77. The most important thing is that he is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, especially against spin. The tournament will see teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan going with spin-heavy attacks, and Patidar can be very dangerous in such situations.

4. Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)

India might need some consistency to finish off the games. Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya have been some options. Hardik has been good, but the form of Rinku is not as he would have liked. That is where India might look to try Naman Dhir in the mix.

The MI star had an impressive season, which earned him 252 runs at a strike rate of 182.50. He played some really game-changing knocks in the death overs and did it with ease. India can try him, and the Asia Cup 2025 will be a good tournament to test him.

5. Yash Dayal (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

India might rest Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah due to the workload. That will leave India to find some other options. That is why Yash Dayal can be a good backup pacer. He had a pretty good IPL 2025 season and bowled some tough spells in pressure situations.

The left-arm pacer had 13 wickets in the IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 9.59. He did well in the death overs and has improved as a bowler and can be India's pick for the Asia Cup 2025.