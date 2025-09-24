3 T20I Stars, featuring Abhishek Sharma, who might get picked for the ODIs vs AUS after Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Team India have done a really good job in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. They are the current title holders and have played like the top contenders. The tournament is all set to end on September 28, and India are almost through to the final. After this tournament, India will host West Indies for two tests between October 2 and 14.

It will be followed by a high-profile ODI series in Australia, which will see the return of Virat Kohli and ODI captain Rohit Sharma. Hence, the excitement for the ODI series is very high among fans. Already the Indian fans are loving what the young team is doing in the Asia Cup 2025.

But some news is circulating that some of India's T20I players are expected to get a place for Australia ODIs. With India looking to build a team for the future, there are chances that some more youngsters who are playing the T20I format can be drafted in ODIs. Here we will talk about three Indian T20I stars who can get a run for the coming Australia ODIs.

Asia Cup 2025: Three T20I stars who might be picked for the coming ODI series in Australia, feat Abhishek Sharma

1. Abhishek Sharma

The young Indian opener has had an incredible start to his T20I career. With just 20 T20Is under his belt, he has risen to the no. 1 rank in this format with over 900 rating points. Before him, only Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have achieved this feat.

Abhishek has been at his brutal best and is the top scorer in the ongoing Asia Cup and is scoring at a strike rate of more than 200. His numbers are totally mind-boggling. Under Gautam Gambhir, India have always pushed to play aggressive cricket in the white-ball format, and Abhishek can be a perfect addition to that in ODIs.

2. Arshdeep Singh

Though Arshdeep Singh has not had much chance to play in the Asia Cup 2025, apart from one game against Oman, he has been a vital part of India's T20I setup. He is the leading wicket-taker for the country in this format and can bowl well with new and old balls.

India always misses having a left-arm pacer in ODIs, and Arshdeep can fill that gap. He can swing the new ball and can be very good with the bounce on the Australian pitches. With India focusing on resting Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep can make a place in the Australia ODIs.

3. Shivam Dube

The pitches in Australia will be big and favorable for pace. Hence, India might not look to go with 2-3 spinners; rather, they will look for pace-bowling all-rounders. That is where Shivam Dube can be handy with Hardik Pandya. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Dube has been India's second-highest wicket-taker.