3 Reasons why India should Rest Jasprit Bumrah for second Test

Jasprit Bumrah had yet another impactful performance in the first innings of the first test at Headingley, Leeds. But he took 5/83 and helped India take a 6-run lead in the first innings. But India couldn't win the game. Bumrah had an off day on the final day of the game and went wicketless.

As a result, England went on to chase a record total and won by five wickets. The next Test between India and England will begin on July 2, taking place at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The biggest question ahead of the second game is Jasprit Bumrah's availability. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels that India should rest the pacer for the second test.

Though there is a break of one week between the first and second test but India are trailing 0-1 in the series. If he doesn't play the next game and India lose the match, then it will be difficult to bounce. But Bumrah's fitness is a big challenge. Here we will talk about three genuine reasons why India should rest Jasprit Bumrah from the second test at Edgbaston.

Three reasons why Jasprit Bumrah needs to be rested from the second India vs England Test at Edgbaston

1. Injury-prone History

Jasprit Bumrah missed the second innings of the final Test in Australia due to a back injury. In the last couple of years or so, the pacer has been in and out of the team because of his injury-prone body. Without a doubt, he is currently India's best player across formats.

That is why the Indian management has talked a lot about his workload, and they want him to play three of the five tests in England. Bumrah had a long spell in the first test. Statistically, he bowled one-fourth of the total balls bowled by India in the game.

The pacer bowled 43.4 overs across two innings, where India bowled a total of 182.4 in the match. With the form of other Indian bowlers not looking good, Bumrah might have to bowl more in the second test, which can affect his fitness, and India certainly don't want him to get injured.

2. Playing at Lord's Cricket Ground

According to former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, every visiting player wants to feature in a game at Lord's Cricket Ground. This is known as the home of cricket and is an iconic venue, which is helpful for pacers. India have great memories from this venue, starting with the 1983 World Cup win to some recent test match wins.

But if, in case, Bumrah plays the second test, which is scheduled to be played between July 2 and 6, the third test is scheduled on July 10, with a break of only three days. That might be too much for Bumrah to feature in three consecutive tests.

With the characteristics of the surface at Lord's, India can have a good chance. But without Bumrah, it can be too much. That's why the pacer can skip the second test and play in the third, which will be enough. rest for him to get fresh.

3. Edgbaston to be another batting paradise

The first test in Leeds was dominated by the batters, and more than 350 runs were scored across all four innings, including seven individual centuries. Such surfaces don't have much help for the bowlers, which makes it tough for the bowling side.

According to some reports, the pitch for the second test is likely to favor batters like the first game to suit England's bazball approach. Bumrah has already bowled close to 44 overs at Headingley, which is almost a total of 11 IPL matches. If something similar happens in the second test, it will not be wise to use Bumrah on such pitches.