3 Players who might never get a chance in tests

ENG vs IND: It has been a fascinating test series between England and India. All five matches have gone down to the wire, and it has produced some memorable and record-breaking moments. Though India had their backs on the wall, and they are doing the catching job to level the series.

The ongoing fifth test holds a lot of value for India to level the series, as England are leading by 2-1. If India win, they will level the series, but if they lose, England will win the series. But this series has seen lots of ups and downs. A few Indian players made their test debut, while a few kept waiting on the bench.

But there are a few players who had their chances but couldn't capitalize to the best effect. After this, India will host West Indies for two tests at home in August. That is when some Indian players who are part of the England tour will not be picked. Hence, we will talk here about three such players, who might never get a chance in tests for India after a poor show in England.

ENG vs IND: Three Players who might never be picked in tests after failing in England

1. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was added to the Indian squad after an improved performance in the Indian Premier League 2025. But his inability to take wickets with the ball was exposed on this tour. He was given a chance in two tests, and he finished with just two wickets in those matches.

With the bat, he made 46 runs in three innings, and India lost both matches. He was dropped after playing games. Shardul was disappointed with the ball, and his performance with the bat wasn't up to the mark. With India looking for other options, there is a chance that he might never get another chance in the Indian test side again.

2. Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj made an entry to the Indian test team after an injury to Nitish Kumar Reddy and was straight away drafted to the playing XI in the fourth test. But it was the most disappointing debut one could ever have. He was clueless with this length and didn't even bowl at the regular speed that he used to do at the domestic level.

He barely touched 130 kmph and leaked runs at an economy rate of 4.94. Kamboj picked up only one wicket. With Akashdeep and Prasidh Krishna coming up to rank and India having an experienced trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami, there is very little chance that Kamboj might make it back to the Indian team again.

3. Sai Sudharsan

Since captain Shubman Gill decided to bat at no. 4, India gave a chance to Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan at no. 3. But both batters had their own struggles on this tour. Nair still had some good starts, but Sudharsan was a complete failure. He had 150in three matches and scored two ducks with 30, 38, and 11 in three innings.

Sudharsan came onto the English tour after a red-hot form in the Indian Premier League. He finished the IPL 2025 as the leading run-scorer but couldn't adjust to the pace of Test cricket. That is where it will become difficult for him to get another chance at upcoming tours, as India already have Sarfaraz Khan and other batters waiting for a place in the batting order.