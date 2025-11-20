Cricket: Hard work of legends has led us to 2025 being a memorable year, says Meghna Singh

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India pacer Meghna Singh said 2025 will be remembered as a landmark year for women’s cricket, adding that the hard work of past legends for laying the foundation of the sport in the country has led to new milestones and broader recognition.

The year 2025 will forever be remembered as an epic year for women’s cricket in India – starting from retaining the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, then winning the 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka, emerging victorious in both white-ball series in England, and clinching the biggest title of them all – the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

“Yes, it's a very memorable year for women's cricket. Obviously, we have put in a lot of hard work in the past. Our old players and legends had put in a lot of hard work, and that is what has brought us to where we are today,” said Meghna in an exclusive conversation with IANS, on the sidelines of an event by OneDice on Thursday.

Since her debut in 2021, Meghna has played a Test, 17 ODIs, and nine T20Is, apart from playing in the Women’s T20 Challenge and Women’s Premier League. Hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Meghna stated her evolution as a player has been huge.

“When you start your journey for the first time, you set an aim that you want to make a career in this field, and after that, you start that thing. So, gradually, there is a little struggle, you have to practice daily, and work on that thing daily.”

“So, these are the small things that make you successful in the future. The fan meet that we had today, from there we have got to know that there will be a lot of changes for cricket in the future.”

Meghna was also present at Dehradun airport to welcome her best friend and India all-rounder Sneh Rana in a humongous fashion. “She is my best friend and she has always been my inspiration. I try to be with her in all the good and bad times. Even though she didn't know, there was a moment when I was not a part of this team, but I had a feeling that I was there only one there. So, she has been a very good inspiration for me,” she said.

She signed off by hoping to give her best for whichever side picks her during the WPL mega auction on November 27 in New Delhi. “I don't have any expectations; I just want to give my best to the team that I get a chance to play for.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/