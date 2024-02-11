U19 World Cup
J·Feb 11, 2024, 10:52 AM
"Go well boys...": Rohit Sharma's wishes India's U19 World Cup team
J·Feb 11, 2024, 08:29 AM
"Winning the World Cup is not only about holding a trophy...": Yuvraj Singh's word of encouragement to India U19 WC team
J·Feb 11, 2024, 08:03 AM
Australia win toss, elect to bat first in final of U-19 WC
J·Feb 10, 2024, 10:17 AM
U-19 Final: India's formidable young turks gear up for World Cup glory against Aussies
J·Feb 09, 2024, 06:42 AM
Under-19 World Cup: Australia sets up India final after edging Pakistan
