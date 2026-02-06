Committed to welfare of Para athletes: Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Delhi Minister for Social Welfare and SC/ST/OBC Welfare, Ravinder Indraj Singh, said on Friday that the state government is continuously working to provide better facilities, training and platforms to 'Divyang' (differently-abled) athletes so that they can bring pride to the state and the country.

Speaking at the third Delhi State Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior Para Athletics Meet 2025–26, organised by the Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, Minister Singh said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given clear directions to extend full support and priority to the welfare of Divyang persons.

He encouraged the participating athletes and said that persons with disabilities are overcoming every challenge through their strong willpower, self-confidence and hard work, and are becoming an inspiration for society.

He said that sports are not merely a medium of competition but also an important tool for self-reliance, self-respect and empowerment.

The Minister added that everyone has their own way of living life.

"If at any point, Divyang persons feel neglected, the Delhi government stands firmly with them and will not allow neglect in any field."

He said the Delhi government is also making efforts to ensure participation in Para Olympics not just once a year but multiple times, enabling athletes to showcase their talent at the international level.

He added that the Delhi government is fully committed to the upliftment of Divyang persons and encouraged the athletes to win gold medals in their respective fields and assured them of the state government's full support in bringing glory to India across the world.

Boosting the morale of the athletes, the Minister said that their confidence and performance clearly demonstrate that they are in no way less capable than other athletes.

Minister Singh congratulated the organisers for the successful conduct of the competition and said that such events not only provide opportunities for Divyang athletes but also convey a strong message of inclusivity and equal opportunity in society.

