China Masters: Sindhu storms into quarters with straight-games win over Chochuwong

Shenzhen (China), Sep 18 (IANS) Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu produced one of her sharpest performances of the season to reach the quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 in Shenzhen on Thursday, defeating Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15, 21-15 in just 41 minutes.

The victory was significant on multiple counts: it was Sindhu’s first win over Chochuwong in two years, having lost their previous two encounters, including the Indonesia Open earlier this season. Against an opponent who had troubled her in the past, Sindhu was in control throughout, keeping a steady lead in both games and never allowing Chochuwong to dictate the pace.

“I’m happy for the win,” Sindhu said after the match. “I think it was very important for me to be alert from the start and give my 100 per cent and not make easy mistakes.”

Sindhu stressed that finishing the job in straight games was not just about saving energy but also about building momentum. “It is very important to boost your confidence,” she explained.

“But I think you also have to be prepared for long matches, irrespective of the games. Whoever wins the first game or the second game, you have to be prepared for the longer matches, and you know, make sure that you’re quick on your feet every single time.”

The two-time Olympic medallist’s win over the sixth seed marked her second top-10 victory in a month and propelled her into her first World Tour quarterfinal since January 2025.

It also added to her list of notable scalps this season, after wins against Tomoka Miyazaki at the China Open and Wang Zhiyi at the World Championships.

Sindhu has been on a roll in Shenzhen, following up her commanding 21-5, 21-10 victory over Denmark’s Julie Jakobsen in the opening round with Thursday’s composed display. The challenge, however, is set to stiffen in the quarterfinals, where she is likely to face world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea, who holds a 100 percent win record against her.

