Chhattisgarh set to host inaugural KITG as Dilip Tirkey, Salima Tete back platform for tribal sporting talent

Raipur, March 24 (IANS) Chhattisgarh is preparing to host the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games starting Wednesday. India’s sports stars, including Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, midfielder Salima Tete, and top sprinter Animesh Kujur, expressed that KITG was an excellent platform for developing a sports career and inspiring many icons from the tribal community.

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Thirty states and Union Territories will participate in the Khelo India Tribal Games, which will include nine sports. Medals will be awarded in archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling. Demonstration sports will feature traditional disciplines like mallakhamb and kabaddi. Approximately 3,800 participants are expected to compete, with the event concluding on April 3. The Games will take place across three cities: Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja.

“For me and for all of us, it is a matter of great pride that this championship is being started in the country for the first time. It is a very good opportunity for all the youth and tribal players to showcase their talent and move forward in sports, and to play for the country. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision is to make India a sporting nation. He wants all youth to be connected with sports and to play one game or another,” Hockey India president and former Olympian Dilip Tirkey told SAI Media.

Host states Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam will have the largest representation at the Games, each with over 100 athletes. The male-to-female athlete ratio will be nearly equal, approximately 50:50, aligning with the Olympic charter's emphasis on gender neutrality.

A total of 106 gold medals will be awarded. The most medals are in athletics with 34. Swimming (24), wrestling (18), weightlifting (16), and archery (10) will each offer double-digit golds. Hockey and football are the two team sports, both taking place in Raipur. Athletics events will occur in Jagdalpur, while Sarguja will host the wrestling competitions

“Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wants that through sports, our athletes, especially tribal athletes, can build better careers, improve their lives, and represent the country. I also firmly believe that every tribal child has a dream. I myself come from a tribal family, and through sports, through hockey, I have been able to reach where I am today. I believe that all the tribal children participating in this tournament have a bright future ahead. Even earlier, many tribal athletes have represented the country and have become icons in our tribal society,” said Tirkey.

National 100m and 200m record holder and current Indian athletics sensation Animesh Kujur told SAI Media, “There are many places in India where sports haven’t reached. This makes the Khelo India Tribal Games all the more special. I honour the efforts of the government on taking this initiative of bringing together young sports enthusiasts from tribal regions across all States and UTs at the Chhattisgarh Games.”

All athletes taking part in the first Khelo India Tribal Games have passed trials organized by the national sports federations. Their performance will be overseen by coaches appointed by the Sports Authority of India.

“All our tribal players and children should also showcase their talent through sports, play for the country, and build their careers. The Prime Minister’s vision for the 2036 Olympics and for a developed India is that our nation becomes a youthful and sporting nation. I strongly believe that one day our youth and our country will become a true sporting nation,” Tirkey added.

--IANS

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