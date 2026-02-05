Chhattisgarh Open: Kabthiyal, Baisoya emerge joint leaders in Round 3

Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 5 (IANS) Anshul Kabthiyal and Honey Baisoya took the honours in the third round of the INR 1.5 crore Chhattisgarh Open 2026 after both golfers fired scores of six-under 63 to move up one spot and emerge joint leaders at a total of 21-under 186 at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur.

Read More

American Jhared Hack also produced a 63 on Thursday to gain one place and end the day in third position at 20-under 187 at the DP World PGTI’s opening event of the season. Veer Ahlawat (62) and Akshay Sharma (69) occupied tied fourth place at 18-under 189.

The 21-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal (62-61-63), who was overnight tied second, had an early break with his 45-foot birdie conversion on the second. After a dry spell till the 10th, Kabthiyal, yet to win a title, got back to picking up birdies from the 11th hole onwards. Kabthiyal then had a flurry of birdies on the 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th, where he sank a 25-footer and three other putts from a range of nine to 12 feet.

Kabthiyal, who posted seven top-10s last year to finish inside the top-30 of the PGTI Ranking, said, “I hit some great approach shots today. I’ve kept the errors out this week, having dropped just one bogey in the tournament so far, and that too early in round one.

“I hadn’t fared too well at this course last year, but this year I’ve adjusted to the course much better. I have my game plan in place and a much-improved mindset this time around,” he said.

Baisoya, a seven-time winner on the DP World PGTI, made five birdies over his first 11 holes, which included three conversions from a range of 10 to 25 feet. Honey’s bogey on the 12th did not slow him down as he rallied with a 15-foot eagle conversion on the 13th and a birdie on the 15th. Baisoya, who bagged eight top-10s on the DP World PGTI last year, including a runner-up finish, then dropped his third bogey of the week on the 16th.

Baisoya, who was overnight tied second along with Kabthiyal, said, “I had an up and down day today. I worked hard on my chipping and putting during the New Year break, and as a result, those aspects of my game have been trending well this week. I’m now feeling more comfortable in the course and enjoying myself out there.”

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men's professional golf in India. It is a recognised member of the International Golf Federation and the 'International Federation of PGA Tours'. PGTI also enjoys strategic alliances with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour (European Tour). PGTI events offer 'Official World Golf Ranking' (OWGR) points. The Tour is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev, who is an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

--IANS

bsk/