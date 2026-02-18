Jhared Hack

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 18, 2026, 01:07 PM

Players Championship: Shaurya Bhattacharya shoots record-low 62, extends lead to four shots in Round Two

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 16, 2026, 04:35 PM

Golf: Honey, Shubham dominate the inaugural PGTI's 72 The League auction

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 11, 2026, 02:19 PM

Golf: Jhared Hack storms into halfway lead at Players' Championship 2026

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2026, 05:58 PM

Players Championship: Kshitij Naveed Kaul drives his way to top in Rd 1

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 05, 2026, 12:07 PM

Chhattisgarh Open: Kabthiyal, Baisoya emerge joint leaders in Round 3

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 04:16 PM

PGTI School: Jhared Hack builds three-shot lead on day two of final qualifying stage

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 02:09 PM

PGTI Tour: Ram Pal posts 68 for the first-round lead in final qualifying stage

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 05:25 PM

PGTI Tour: American Jhared Hack tops Pre-Qualifying III with three-shot margin, 26 players qualify for Final Stage

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 04:17 PM

PGTI Tour: Malaysia’s Muhammad Nafis Najmie Bin Darnalis cards 68 for first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying III