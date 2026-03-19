Champions League: Bayern ease past Atalanta to set up Real Madrid clash in last-8

Berlin, March 19 (IANS) -Bayern Munich completed a dominant 10-2 aggregate victory over Atalanta with a 4-1 win at the Allianz Arena to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

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The tie had effectively been decided after Bayern's emphatic first-leg performance, yet the hosts still controlled proceedings from the outset, enjoying prolonged spells of possession and repeatedly testing Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

The breakthrough arrived in the 25th minute when Harry Kane converted a retaken penalty after his initial effort had been saved, with Sportiello adjudged to have moved too early off his line.

Atalanta adopted a deeper defensive approach than in the first leg, limiting space inside the box, but Bayern continued to threaten from distance while rarely being troubled at the other end, with Jonas Urbig only called into action once before the interval.

Bayern increased the tempo after the restart and doubled their lead in the 54th minute when Kane produced a precise finish into the top corner after working space inside the area.

Moments later Lennart Karl extended the advantage, finishing clinically into the far corner following good work from debutant Deniz Ofli, before Luis Diaz added another by lifting the ball over the advancing Sportiello.

With the contest long settled, Vincent Kompany introduced further young players, including Filip Pavic, as Bayern maintained control despite easing their intensity in the closing stages.

Atalanta managed a late response in the 85th minute when Lazar Vujadin Samardzic headed in from close range following a flick-on by Mario Pasalic, but the goal had no bearing on the overall outcome.

The result confirmed Bayern's passage into the quarterfinals, where they will face Real Madrid.

"We wanted to win the game in the same style as we did in the first leg," said Kane.

"Motivation is harder, but we were there from the start. Overall, it was a really good knockout round for us and we can be happy. Whenever you play Real you have to be ready for a fight. We will be ready for that. We don't fear anyone. We just have to carry on as we are doing," he added