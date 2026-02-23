'Challenge to throw a punch at India and say this is our turf,' says Healy ahead of 1st ODI after T20I series loss

Healy announced her retirement ahead of the ongoing home series against India, stating that she’ll hang up her boots after leading the Aussies in the one-off Test, starting March 6.

Australia are coming off a 2–1 T20I series defeat to India, a result that underlined the visitors’ growing confidence and depth. On the eve of the ODI series opener, Healy, who will be playing the final One-Day International series of her career, struck a tone that was equal parts respectful and defiant, making it clear that the hosts see the ODI leg as an opportunity to respond.

Read More

“They're playing some really good cricket. We're being really challenged at the moment, and they're full of confidence, as they should be. They're playing really well, you know, they've got a big trophy in their cabinet that they're really proud of, and they’ve got every right to come out here and play the way that they have,” Healy told reporters at The Gabba.

India’s recent success, including their ODI World Cup triumph and the hard-fought T20I series win on Australian soil, has shifted the balance of power narrative between the two heavyweights. But as the format changes to 50 overs, Healy believes the contest resets.

“I guess for us it's now a challenge for us to bounce back and sort of throw the next punch in this format and say that, you know, this is our turf, these are our conditions, and this is the way that we play this ODI format. So hopefully we can go out there and do that,” she said.

The three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday, offers Australia a chance to reassert themselves in conditions they traditionally dominates. Healy acknowledged India’s pedigree, describing them as a side worthy of their status, as she said, “We know they're a talented side; they are the world champs, and probably for the first time for a little while, you know, it's an opportunity for us to come hard at them. So I'm looking forward to that.”

For Australia, the recent T20I loss has also been framed internally as part of a broader evolution. The team that once faced scrutiny for dropping a single match in a multi-game series is now navigating a generational shift and embracing it.

“100 per cent. When you look at our squad over the last probably five or six years, we've been transitioning naturally anyway. So it's taken place. I remember the absolute blow-up when we lost a game in India. At one point in time, we lost one game out of a, you know, six or seven game series, and it was uproar that the Australian team had lost. So now to sit back and reflect on, you know, losing that first league of a series, it's actually an opportunity for our side to sit back, reflect, review and go, this is how we can be better and continue to challenge what is a really good side,” Healy mentioned.

Cricket Australia named Sophie Molineux as Healy’s successor, and the all-rounder took up her first captaincy assignment with the T20I series, which the home team lost 1-2. As Healy looks ahead to the remainder of the series and beyond, her belief in the group’s direction remains unwavering.

“I think the future's in great hands. I'm looking forward to seeing what this team can offer over the next 10 to 15 years. And I've got no doubt that we will bounce back pretty quickly.”

With momentum on India’s side and pride on the line for Australia, the ODI series shapes as another compelling chapter in a rivalry that continues to raise the bar in women’s cricket.

--IANS

vi/bc