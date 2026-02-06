BOXAM Elite 2026: Nitu, Preeti storm into SF, Jadumani shines again as India confirm 19 medals

La Nucia (Spain), Feb 6 (IANS) The Indian contingent continued its impressive run at the BOXAM Elite International 2026, confirming 19 medals after a dominant showing on Day 3 of the tournament on Friday.

Read More

Nitu (51 kg) and Preeti (54 kg) led the charge by storming into the semifinals of their respective weight categories, while Jadumani Singh (55 kg) once again delivered a commanding performance in the men’s competition.

The Indian women’s contingent under newly appointed head coach Santiago Nieva has guaranteed 12 medals, while the men’s team has confirmed seven podium finishes heading into the semifinal stage.

Nitu was in imperious form, shutting out Canada’s McKenzie Wright with a commanding 5:0 win to secure her place in the last four. Preeti followed with a clinical showing against Spain’s Maria Gonzalez, forcing an abandonment in Round 3 after dictating the contest with sustained pressure.

Poonam (54kg) added another emphatic 5:0 victory over Thailand’s Natnicha Chongprongklang, while Priya (60kg) and Pranjal (65kg) registered unanimous wins against Spain’s Laura Galano and Czech boxer Viktorie Jilkova, respectively. Kajal (65kg) edged Kazakhstan’s Akbar Ichshanova 4:1 in a tightly contested bout.

In the men’s competition, Jadumani Singh continued his fine run, outclassing Peng Chia-Feng of Chinese Taipei 5:0 in the 55kg category. Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg) produced a polished display to defeat Ukraine’s Ali Dahly unanimously, while Sachin (60kg) battled past Ukraine’s Aider Abduraimov in a tense 3:2 decision. Akash (75kg) also advanced with a solid 4:1 win over Spain’s Jose Luis Canero.

Several Indian boxers bowed out after spirited efforts, including Pawan Bartwal, who went down narrowly 2:3 to England’s Ellis Trowbridge, and Abhinash Jamwal, who lost to Ukraine’s Elvin Aliiev.

Despite the exits, India’s growing medal tally underlined another strong day at the tournament, with multiple semifinal spots secured as the competition heads into its decisive stages.

--IANS

sds/bc