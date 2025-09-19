Being coached by Guardiola is the best thing for footballer: Donnarumma on joining Man City

Manchester, Sep 19 (IANS) Manchester City’s new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has shared his aspirations for Pep Guardiola’s impact and coaching, saying that being coached by the Spaniard is the best thing for a footballer.

The 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper has penned a five-year deal with Man City, which will see him stay at the Etihad Stadium through to the summer of 2030.

“I’m very emotional arriving with my whole family on the first day at the club. The first thing I felt is that it’s a real family, everyone is smiling. I’m very happy and proud, and I can’t wait to start this new adventure," Donnarumma said on JioHostar while sharing his emotions about joining the Premeir League club.

“I’m very proud to be here at one of the best clubs in the world. I've always been wanted here, so everything has been easier for me. I can't wait to start. It's a historic club with a great history and a strong desire to win. I'm very proud and happy, and I also understand the responsibility. I’m here to help the club keep winning together," he added.

Donnarumma arrives at the Etihad after spending four seasons at French giants Paris Saint-Germain. During his stay at the Parc des Princes, Donnarumma went on to help PSG claim a quartet of Ligue One crowns, two Coupe de France successes as well as a hat-trick of Trophee des Champions titles.

His stay in the French capital was then crowned in May of this year when he helped PSG claim a maiden UEFA Champions League title with Luis Enrique’s side beating Internazionale 5-0 in hugely impressive fashion.

Donnarumma expressed his eagerness to contribute, win trophies, and make history at the Etihad Stadium. Sharing his enthusiasm for joining Manchester City and playing in the Premier League, he said, "This is the start of a new chapter for me. Playing for Manchester City and in the Premier League is a great emotion. I’ve always dreamt of playing in the Premier League.

"It's the best league in the world. For any player, aspiring to play here is the best choice. I’m very happy and want to give my all for this club, which means a lot to me. I hope to regain my confidence."

“Manchester City is a club that has always fascinated me. I’ve enjoyed following them for years. Now that I’m here and have seen the training ground and stadium, it’s fantastic. You don’t truly understand the value of the club until you are here.

"The facilities and the people at the club are outstanding. It’s a great honour, and I’m happy with my choice. I hope to make history and win everything I can in the years to come," he added.

